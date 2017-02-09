Prep Preview/Recap: 2/9/17

Southland faces one of its biggest tests of the season. The puck dropped on a section tournament last night. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.

 

  • AUSTIN

 

      • #5 GIRLS HOCKEY @ #4 FARIBAULT @ SECTION 1A QUARTERFINALS
        • 3-0 Loss
        • Fall to, end season at 7-19
        • SHOTS
          • Austin- 24
          • Faribault- 17
        • Faith Sayles: 14 saves
        • OTHER 1A QF SCORES
        • #1 Red Wing 11 #8 Winona 1
        • #3 Owatonna 3 #6 Waseca 1 
        • #2 Northfield 6 #7 Albert Lea 0

 

 

            • SEMIFINALS (BOTH GAMES 2/11 @ 7:00)
              • #2 Northfield vs. #3 Owatonna
              • #1 Red Wing vs. #4 Faribault

      • BOYS HOCKEY (10-10; 7-6 Section 1A) VS. MANKATO WEST (11-7-1; 6-2-1 Section 1A) 2/9 @ 7:15 P.M.
        • Coming off 7-5 Win vs. Simley 2/7
        • Scarlets coming off 4-0 Win @ Rochester Mayo 2/7
        • Packers won 1-0/OT @ Mankato West 1/5
          • First win over the Scarlets in exactly 12 years
            • Won 3-0 vs. MW 1/5/2006
          • SHOTS
            • Austin- 18
            • MW- 24
          • Austin goal: Brayden Merritt (OT- 7:37; A- Nate Murphy)
          • Noah Bawek: 24 saves

      • GIRLS BASKETBALL (8-11; 4-6 Section 1AAA; 7-9 Big Nine) VS. ROCHESTER CENTURY (2-18; 0-6 Section 1AAAA; 2-14 Big Nine) 2/9 @ 7:30 P.M
        • Coming off 55-36 Loss @ Red Wing 2/7
        • Panthers coming off 69-32 Loss @ Owatonna 2/7
          • Century’s wins vs. Albert Lea (12/13/16) and @ Faribault (1/19/17)
        • Packers won 46-38 @ Century 1/3
          • First win over Century since 1/11/13
            • 60-57 @ Century
          • Packers lead 19-18 at halftime
          • Colie Justice: team high 20 points
          • Awenia Nywesh: 12 points, 15 rebounds

 

  • LYLE-PACELLI

 

      • BOYS BASKETBALL (8-10; 6-10 Section 1A-West) @ FILLMORE CENTRAL (7-13; 5-6 Section 1A-East) 2/9 @ 7:30 P.M
        • Coming off 58-44 Loss vs. Lanesboro 2/7
        • Falcons coming off 58-53 Win @ Schaeffer Academy 2/7
        • Only meeting of the season
          • Last played 12/15/15
            • LP Won 74-65 vs. FC 
            • Noah Jiskra: 25 points
            • Braden Kocer: 22 points

 

 

      • #10 GIRLS BASKETBALL (17-4; 15-1 Section 1A-West) @ LEROY-OSTRANDER (2-18; 2-16 Section 1A-West) 2/9 @ 7:00 P.M.
        • Pregame at 6:30 on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com
        • Coming off 92-28 @ Schaeffer Academy 2/6
        • Cardinals coming off 63-37 Loss vs. Fillmore Central 2/7
        • Athletics won 90-29 vs. LeRoy-Ostrander 1/3
          • Athletics lead 53-22 at halftime
          • FIRST HALF
            • FG: 22/39 (56.4%)
            • 3PT: 9/16 (56.25%)
              • Started 9/10
            • FT: 0/2
          • SECOND HALF
            • FG: 16/27 (59.26%)
            • 3PT: 2/6 (33.33%)
            • FT: 3/5 (60%)
          • TOTAL
            • FG: 38/66 (57.57%)
            • 3PT: 11/22 (50%)
            • FT: 3/7 (42.9%)
          • Kristi Fett: 18 points, 2 blocks
          • Caitlin Roberts: 14 points

 

  • SOUTHLAND

 

    • BOYS BASKETBALL (10-6; 5-3 Section 1A-West) @ #2 CALEDONIA (13-4; 7-0 Section 1A-West) 2/9 @ 7:30 P.M
      • Coming off 87-75 Loss @ St. Charles 2/7
      • Warriors coming off 64-51 Win vs. Rushford-Peterson 2/2
      • Only meeting of the season
        • Last played 1/5/16
          • Southland Lost 99-73 vs. Caledonia
            • Outscored 52-33 in 2nd half
            • Jackson Koenigs:17 points, 10 rebounds

    • GIRLS BASKETBALL (6-11; 3-5 Section 1A-West) VS. CALEDONIA (13-7; 6-5 Section 1AA) 2/9 @ 7:30 P.M
      • Coming off 56-55 Loss vs. St. Charles 2/7
      • Warriors coming off 76-34 Win vs. Chatfield 2/7
      • Only meeting of the season
        • Last played 1/5/16
          • Southland Lost 73-52 @ Caledonia