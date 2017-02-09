Prep Preview/Recap: 2/9/17

Southland faces one of its biggest tests of the season. The puck dropped on a section tournament last night. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.

AUSTIN

#5 GIRLS HOCKEY @ #4 FARIBAULT @ SECTION 1A QUARTERFINALS 3-0 Loss Fall to, end season at 7-19 SHOTS Austin- 24 Faribault- 17 Faith Sayles: 14 saves OTHER 1A QF SCORES #1 Red Wing 11 #8 Winona 1 #3 Owatonna 3 #6 Waseca 1 #2 Northfield 6 #7 Albert Lea 0



SEMIFINALS (BOTH GAMES 2/11 @ 7:00) #2 Northfield vs. #3 Owatonna #1 Red Wing vs. #4 Faribault





BOYS HOCKEY (10-10; 7-6 Section 1A) VS. MANKATO WEST (11-7-1; 6-2-1 Section 1A) 2/9 @ 7:15 P.M. Coming off 7-5 Win vs. Simley 2/7 Scarlets coming off 4-0 Win @ Rochester Mayo 2/7 Packers won 1-0/OT @ Mankato West 1/5 First win over the Scarlets in exactly 12 years Won 3-0 vs. MW 1/5/2006 SHOTS Austin- 18 MW- 24 Austin goal: Brayden Merritt (OT- 7:37; A- Nate Murphy) Noah Bawek: 24 saves





GIRLS BASKETBALL (8-11; 4-6 Section 1AAA; 7-9 Big Nine) VS. ROCHESTER CENTURY (2-18; 0-6 Section 1AAAA; 2-14 Big Nine) 2/9 @ 7:30 P.M Coming off 55-36 Loss @ Red Wing 2/7 Panthers coming off 69-32 Loss @ Owatonna 2/7 Century’s wins vs. Albert Lea (12/13/16) and @ Faribault (1/19/17) Packers won 46-38 @ Century 1/3 First win over Century since 1/11/13 60-57 @ Century Packers lead 19-18 at halftime Colie Justice: team high 20 points Awenia Nywesh: 12 points, 15 rebounds



LYLE-PACELLI

BOYS BASKETBALL (8-10; 6-10 Section 1A-West) @ FILLMORE CENTRAL (7-13; 5-6 Section 1A-East) 2/9 @ 7:30 P.M Coming off 58-44 Loss vs. Lanesboro 2/7 Falcons coming off 58-53 Win @ Schaeffer Academy 2/7 Only meeting of the season Last played 12/15/15 LP Won 74-65 vs. FC Noah Jiskra: 25 points Braden Kocer: 22 points



#10 GIRLS BASKETBALL (17-4; 15-1 Section 1A-West) @ LEROY-OSTRANDER (2-18; 2-16 Section 1A-West) 2/9 @ 7:00 P.M. Pregame at 6:30 on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com Coming off 92-28 @ Schaeffer Academy 2/6 Cardinals coming off 63-37 Loss vs. Fillmore Central 2/7 Athletics won 90-29 vs. LeRoy-Ostrander 1/3 Athletics lead 53-22 at halftime FIRST HALF FG: 22/39 (56.4%) 3PT: 9/16 (56.25%) Started 9/10 FT: 0/2 SECOND HALF FG: 16/27 (59.26%) 3PT: 2/6 (33.33%) FT: 3/5 (60%) TOTAL FG: 38/66 (57.57%) 3PT: 11/22 (50%) FT: 3/7 (42.9%) Kristi Fett: 18 points, 2 blocks Caitlin Roberts: 14 points



SOUTHLAND