Austin woman facing charges after police find three children in her home that tested positive for cocaine

An Austin woman is facing charges in Mower County District Court after police say three children found in her home tested positive for cocaine.

Austin Police were called to the home on the 1800 block of East Oakland Ave for a report about a baby having a seizure Friday afternoon.

According to court documents, 34-year-old Takela Rogers was found inside, holding a child. Rogers claimed the child was fine, but the complaint stated that the child appeared to be recovering from a seizure.

Authorities searched the home and reported that they found methamphetamine, marijuana and cocaine residue.

One child was taken to the hospital, while two others were sent to Mower County Human Services.

Court documents reported that all three children tested positive for cocaine.

Austin Police also arrested 42-year old Jason DePaul, a predatory offender who was found in the home. They believe he was under the influence of drugs.

Rogers was also arrested on an active warrant. She is being charged with three counts of felony drug possession and three gross misdemeanor counts of child endangerment. Rogers is due back in Mower County District Court on February 16th.