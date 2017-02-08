Minnesota lawmaker starts longshot bid to legalize marijuana

A Minnesota Democrat says it’s time for the state to legalize recreational marijuana use.

The state passed a tightly controlled medical marijuana law in 2014. It bans using the plant form, and is only available to residents with a handful of severe conditions.

Rep. Jon Applebaum’s said Wednesday he’s planning a bill that would add Minnesota to the list of eight states that allow recreational sales and use of the drug. It stands little chance in the Republican-controlled Legislature.

But the Minnetonka lawmaker says Minnesotans attitudes toward marijuana are shifting and the success with legalization in other states shows it’s time to start a conversation.

The bill would restrict sales, possession and use to adults 21 and older.

Associated Press