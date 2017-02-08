Prep Recap: 2/8/17

February 8, 2017
The Packers swept their stretch of four games in six nights. Postseason hockey starts tonight. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.

 

  • AUSTIN

 

    • #7 BOYS BASKETBALL VS. RED WING
      • 75-53 Win
      • Improve to 18-1 (W9)
        • Complete season sweep on Wingers
      • Packers lead 37-32
        • Outscored RW 38-21 in 2nd half
      • FIRST HALF
        • FG: 14/29 (48.3%)
        • 3PT: 6/17 (35.3%)
        • FT: 3/4 (75%)
        • Both Gach: team high 10 points at halftime
      • SECOND HALF
        • FG: 13/22 (59.1%)
        • 3PT: 2/5 (40%)
        • FT: 10/17 (58.8%)
          • Varsity players 10/11 (90.9%); JV 0-6
      • TOTAL
        • FG: 27/51 (52.9%)
        • 3PT: 8/22 (36.36%)
        • FT: 13/21 (61.9%)
          • Varsity players: 13/15 (86.67%)
      • Both Gach: game high 21 points
      • Oman Oman: 12 points
      • Tate Hebrink: 10 points
      • Next game: @ Rochester Century 2/10
    • GIRLS BASKETBALL @ RED WING
      • 55-36 Loss
      • Fall to 8-11
      • Next game: vs. Rochester Century 2/9
      • BOYS HOCKEY VS. SIMLEY
        • 7-5 Win
        • Improve to 10-10
        • Packers lead 6-2 after 2 periods
          • Simley scored 3 goals on 9 shots in 3rd period
        • SHOTS
          • Austin- 45
          • Simley- 43
        • Austin goals
          • Bryar Flanders (1P- 0:15; A- Jack Dankert, Dylan Svoboda)
          • Svoboda (1P- 3:46; A- Dankert- Flanders)
          • Flanders (1P- 10:39; A- Dankert)
          • Tanner Hoban (2P- 0:09; A- Dankert)
          • Brayden Merritt (2P- 13:27; A- Kory Potach, Jake Halsey)
          • Flanders (Hat Trick) (SH; 16:19)
          • Merritt (3P- 8:35; A- Hoban)
        • Noah Bawek: 38 saves
        • Next game: vs. Mankato West 2/9
      • #5 GIRLS HOCKEY (7-18; 5-7 Section 1A) @ #4 FARIBAULT (11-12-1; 4-5 Section 1A) @ SECTION 1A QUARTERFINALS
        • Coming off 6-2 Loss @ Hutchinson 2/4
        • Falcons coming off 6-0 Loss vs. John Marshall 2/4
        • Packers lost 6-2 @ Faribault 12/22/16
        • Lost 5-2 vs. Faribault 1/21/17
        • Austin goals
        • Hannah McMasters (2P- 1:26; A- Erin Bickler)
        • Jordyn McCormack (2P- 15:56; A- Myia Hoium, Sam Grunewald)
        • Faith Sayles: 26 saves

 

 

 

  • LYLE-PACELLI

 

      • BOYS BASKETBALL VS. LANESBORO
        • 58-44 Loss
        • Drop to 8-10
          • Athletics trailed 33-13 at halftime
          • Outscored Burros 31-25 in 2nd half
        • Next game: @ Fillmore Central 2/9

 

  • BLOOMING PRAIRIE

 

      • BOYS BASKETBALL VS. MAPLE RIVER
        • 77-45 Loss
        • Fall to 9-10
          • 12th game of season against AA school (5-7)
        • Next game: vs. #8 New Richland-H-E-G (AA) 2/10
      • GIRLS BASKETBALL @ MAPLE RIVER
        • 59-47 Loss
        • Drop to 9-12
          • 11th game of season against AA school (4-7)
        • Sam Wurst: team high 18 points
        • Marissa Larson: 11 points
        • Kylie Forystek: DNP (illness)
        • Next game: @ New Richland-H-E-G (AA) 2/10

 

  • GRAND MEADOW

 

      • BOYS BASKETBALL VS. MABEL-CANTON
        • 80-64 Win
        • Improve to 10-10
        • Next game: @ Houston 2/10
      • GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. MABEL-CANTON
        • 80-64 Win
        • Improve to 15-7
        • Jordyn Glynn: hit 1000 point milestone
        • Next game: vs. Schaeffer Academy 2/10

 

  • SOUTHLAND

 

    • BOYS BASKETBALL @ ST. CHARLES
      • 87-75 Loss
      • Fall to 10-6
      • Next game: @ #2 Caledonia (AA) 2/9
    • GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. ST. CHARLES
      • 56-55 Loss
      • Drop to 6-11
      • Saints took lead in final minute
      • Next game: vs. Caledonia 2/9