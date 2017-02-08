Prep Recap: 2/8/17

The Packers swept their stretch of four games in six nights. Postseason hockey starts tonight. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.



AUSTIN

#7 BOYS BASKETBALL VS. RED WING 75-53 Win Improve to 18-1 (W9) Complete season sweep on Wingers Packers lead 37-32 Outscored RW 38-21 in 2nd half FIRST HALF FG: 14/29 (48.3%) 3PT: 6/17 (35.3%) FT: 3/4 (75%) Both Gach: team high 10 points at halftime SECOND HALF FG: 13/22 (59.1%) 3PT: 2/5 (40%) FT: 10/17 (58.8%) Varsity players 10/11 (90.9%); JV 0-6 TOTAL FG: 27/51 (52.9%) 3PT: 8/22 (36.36%) FT: 13/21 (61.9%) Varsity players: 13/15 (86.67%) Both Gach: game high 21 points Oman Oman: 12 points Tate Hebrink: 10 points Next game: @ Rochester Century 2/10



GIRLS BASKETBALL @ RED WING 55-36 Loss Fall to 8-11 Next game: vs. Rochester Century 2/9



BOYS HOCKEY VS. SIMLEY 7-5 Win Improve to 10-10 Packers lead 6-2 after 2 periods Simley scored 3 goals on 9 shots in 3rd period SHOTS Austin- 45 Simley- 43 Austin goals Bryar Flanders (1P- 0:15; A- Jack Dankert, Dylan Svoboda) Svoboda (1P- 3:46; A- Dankert- Flanders) Flanders (1P- 10:39; A- Dankert) Tanner Hoban (2P- 0:09; A- Dankert) Brayden Merritt (2P- 13:27; A- Kory Potach, Jake Halsey) Flanders (Hat Trick) (SH; 16:19) Merritt (3P- 8:35; A- Hoban) Noah Bawek: 38 saves Next game: vs. Mankato West 2/9





#5 GIRLS HOCKEY (7-18; 5-7 Section 1A) @ #4 FARIBAULT (11-12-1; 4-5 Section 1A) @ SECTION 1A QUARTERFINALS Coming off 6-2 Loss @ Hutchinson 2/4 Falcons coming off 6-0 Loss vs. John Marshall 2/4 Packers lost 6-2 @ Faribault 12/22/16 Lost 5-2 vs. Faribault 1/21/17 Austin goals Hannah McMasters (2P- 1:26; A- Erin Bickler) Jordyn McCormack (2P- 15:56; A- Myia Hoium, Sam Grunewald) Faith Sayles: 26 saves



LYLE-PACELLI

BOYS BASKETBALL VS. LANESBORO 58-44 Loss Drop to 8-10 Athletics trailed 33-13 at halftime Outscored Burros 31-25 in 2nd half Next game: @ Fillmore Central 2/9



BLOOMING PRAIRIE

BOYS BASKETBALL VS. MAPLE RIVER 77-45 Loss Fall to 9-10 12th game of season against AA school (5-7) Next game: vs. #8 New Richland-H-E-G (AA) 2/10





GIRLS BASKETBALL @ MAPLE RIVER 59-47 Loss Drop to 9-12 11th game of season against AA school (4-7) Sam Wurst: team high 18 points Marissa Larson: 11 points Kylie Forystek: DNP (illness) Next game: @ New Richland-H-E-G (AA) 2/10



GRAND MEADOW

BOYS BASKETBALL VS. MABEL-CANTON 80-64 Win Improve to 10-10 Next game: @ Houston 2/10





GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. MABEL-CANTON 80-64 Win Improve to 15-7 Jordyn Glynn: hit 1000 point milestone Next game: vs. Schaeffer Academy 2/10



SOUTHLAND