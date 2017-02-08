Prep Recap: 2/8/17

The Packers swept their stretch of four games in six nights. Postseason hockey starts tonight. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.
- AUSTIN
- #7 BOYS BASKETBALL VS. RED WING
- 75-53 Win
- Improve to 18-1 (W9)
- Complete season sweep on Wingers
- Packers lead 37-32
- Outscored RW 38-21 in 2nd half
- FIRST HALF
- FG: 14/29 (48.3%)
- 3PT: 6/17 (35.3%)
- FT: 3/4 (75%)
- Both Gach: team high 10 points at halftime
- SECOND HALF
- FG: 13/22 (59.1%)
- 3PT: 2/5 (40%)
- FT: 10/17 (58.8%)
- Varsity players 10/11 (90.9%); JV 0-6
- TOTAL
- FG: 27/51 (52.9%)
- 3PT: 8/22 (36.36%)
- FT: 13/21 (61.9%)
- Varsity players: 13/15 (86.67%)
- Both Gach: game high 21 points
- Oman Oman: 12 points
- Tate Hebrink: 10 points
- Next game: @ Rochester Century 2/10
- GIRLS BASKETBALL @ RED WING
- 55-36 Loss
- Fall to 8-11
- Next game: vs. Rochester Century 2/9
- BOYS HOCKEY VS. SIMLEY
- 7-5 Win
- Improve to 10-10
- Packers lead 6-2 after 2 periods
- Simley scored 3 goals on 9 shots in 3rd period
- SHOTS
- Austin- 45
- Simley- 43
- Austin goals
- Bryar Flanders (1P- 0:15; A- Jack Dankert, Dylan Svoboda)
- Svoboda (1P- 3:46; A- Dankert- Flanders)
- Flanders (1P- 10:39; A- Dankert)
- Tanner Hoban (2P- 0:09; A- Dankert)
- Brayden Merritt (2P- 13:27; A- Kory Potach, Jake Halsey)
- Flanders (Hat Trick) (SH; 16:19)
- Merritt (3P- 8:35; A- Hoban)
- Noah Bawek: 38 saves
- Next game: vs. Mankato West 2/9
- #5 GIRLS HOCKEY (7-18; 5-7 Section 1A) @ #4 FARIBAULT (11-12-1; 4-5 Section 1A) @ SECTION 1A QUARTERFINALS
- Coming off 6-2 Loss @ Hutchinson 2/4
- Falcons coming off 6-0 Loss vs. John Marshall 2/4
- Packers lost 6-2 @ Faribault 12/22/16
- Lost 5-2 vs. Faribault 1/21/17
- Austin goals
- Hannah McMasters (2P- 1:26; A- Erin Bickler)
- Jordyn McCormack (2P- 15:56; A- Myia Hoium, Sam Grunewald)
- Faith Sayles: 26 saves
- LYLE-PACELLI
- BOYS BASKETBALL VS. LANESBORO
- 58-44 Loss
- Drop to 8-10
- Athletics trailed 33-13 at halftime
- Outscored Burros 31-25 in 2nd half
- Next game: @ Fillmore Central 2/9
- BLOOMING PRAIRIE
- BOYS BASKETBALL VS. MAPLE RIVER
- 77-45 Loss
- Fall to 9-10
- 12th game of season against AA school (5-7)
- Next game: vs. #8 New Richland-H-E-G (AA) 2/10
- GIRLS BASKETBALL @ MAPLE RIVER
- 59-47 Loss
- Drop to 9-12
- 11th game of season against AA school (4-7)
- Sam Wurst: team high 18 points
- Marissa Larson: 11 points
- Kylie Forystek: DNP (illness)
- Next game: @ New Richland-H-E-G (AA) 2/10
- GRAND MEADOW
- BOYS BASKETBALL VS. MABEL-CANTON
- 80-64 Win
- Improve to 10-10
- Next game: @ Houston 2/10
- GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. MABEL-CANTON
- 80-64 Win
- Improve to 15-7
- Jordyn Glynn: hit 1000 point milestone
- Next game: vs. Schaeffer Academy 2/10
- SOUTHLAND
- BOYS BASKETBALL @ ST. CHARLES
- 87-75 Loss
- Fall to 10-6
- Next game: @ #2 Caledonia (AA) 2/9
- GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. ST. CHARLES
- 56-55 Loss
- Drop to 6-11
- Saints took lead in final minute
- Next game: vs. Caledonia 2/9