Prep Preview/Recap: 2/7/17

Lyle-Pacelli delivered a career night in Rochester. Southland hits the road for a high-flying rematch. You can find all of today’s prep notes.
- AUSTIN
- #7 BOYS BASKETBALL @ KASSON-MANTORVILLE
- 91-74 Win
- Improve to 17-1 (W8)
- KoMets took early 11 point lead
- Packers lead 50-45 at halftime
- Austin opened 2nd half on 11-0 run, took 61-45 lead
- Duoth Gach: 29 points
- Both Gach: 20 points
- Moses Issa: 15 points; Oman Oman- 11 points
- Next game: vs. Red Wing (4-13; 2-4 Section 1AAA; 3-11 Big Nine) 2/7 @ 7:30 p.m.
- Packers won 65-62 @ Red Wing 12/20/16 (3rd game of season)
- Austin lead by 18 with 8 ½ minutes left
- Wingers cut the deficit to 3… had possession of the ball with chance to tie the game
- Austin TEAM: 2-6 FT
- GIRLS BASKETBALL (8-10; 4-5 Section 1AAA; 7-8 Big Nine) @ RED WING (12-6; 3-4 Section 1AAA; 10-5 Big Nine) 2/7 @ 7:30 P.M.
- Coming off 47-45 loss vs. Faribault 2/3
- Wingers coming off 67-54 Loss @ Owatonna 2/6
- Packers won 63-57 vs. Red Wing 12/20/16
- Awenia Nywesh: game high 23 points
- Rebecca Younis: 13 points
- BOYS HOCKEY (9-10; 7-6 Section 1A) SIMLEY (2-17-2; 1-5-2 Section 4A)
- Coming off 11-0 Win vs. Winona 2/2
- Spartans coming off 4-0 Loss vs. St. Paul Johnson 2/4
- First meeting since 12/27/11
- PACKERS GYMNASTICS @ MANKATO TRIANGULAR
- Team
- 1st place, 145.275 points
- Packers finish season undefeated in conference
- Next events: Big Nine meet 2/11; Section 1A Tournament 2/18
- LYLE-PACELLI
- #6 GIRLS BASKETBALL @ SCHAEFFER ACADEMY
- 92-28 Win
- Improve to 17-4 (SEC W77)
- Athletics lead 45-25 at halftime
- Outscored Lions 47-3 in 2nd half
- Kendal Truckenmiller/Olivia Christianson: game/career high 20 points each
- Brooke Walter: 18 points
- Team: 13 3PT
- Next game: @ LeRoy-Ostrander 2/9 (KAUS game)
- BOYS BASKETBALL (8-9; 6-9 Section 1A-West) VS. LANESBORO (10-5; 9-3 Section 1A-East) 2/7 @ 7:15 P.M.
- Coming off 63-54 Win @ Glenville-Emmons 2/2
- Burros coming off 60-57 Loss @ Grand Meadow 2/3
- Only meeting of the season
- Won 70-52 vs. Lanesboro 12/3/15
- Noah Jiskra- Game high 27 points, 11 rebounds
- Braden Kocer- 18 points, 10 rebounds
- BLOOMING PRAIRIE
- BOYS BASKETBALL (9-9; 0-2 Section 1A-West) VS. MAPLE RIVER (12-6; 4-6 Section 2AA) 2/7 @ 7:15 P.M.
- Coming off 56-40 Loss @ Bethlehem Academy 2/3
- Eagles coming off 52-43 Loss vs. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 2/3
- Blossoms lost 71-46 @ Maple River 1/6
- Tonight’s game #12 vs. AA team this season (5-6)
- GIRLS BASKETBALL (9-11; 1-5 Section 1A-West) @ MAPLE RIVER (9-9; 3-6 Section 2AA) 2/7 @ 7:15 P.M.
- Coming off 52-46 Loss vs. Bethlehem Academy 2/3
- Eagles coming off 74-50 Win vs. Sibley East 2/4
- Blossoms lost 49-40 vs. Maple River 1/6
- Tonight’s game #11 vs. AA team this season (4-6)
- GRAND MEADOW
- BOYS BASKETBALL (9-10; 8-10 Section 1A-West) VS. MABEL-CANTON (7-14; 6-12 Section 1A-East) 2/7 @ 6:00 P.M.
- Coming off 60-57 Win vs. Lanesboro 2/3
- Cougars coming off 75-52 Loss @ Wabasha-Kellogg 2/4
- Larks lost 53-49 Loss @ Mabel-Canton 1/12
- Connor King: 14 points, 15 rebounds
- Colt Landers: 10 points
- GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. WINONA COTTER
- 70-48 Loss
- Drop to 14-7
- Larks trailed 35-30 at halftime
- Outscored 35-18 in 2nd half
- GM played with G Isabelle Olson (injury)
- Next game: vs. Mabel-Canton (15-6; 11-4 Section 1A-East) 2/7 @ 7:30 p.m.
- SOUTHLAND
- BOYS BASKETBALL (10-5; 5-3 Section 1A-West) @ ST. CHARLES (14-5; 10-1 Section 1AA) 2/7 @ 7:30 P.M.
- Coming off 65-50 Win vs. La Crescent 2/3
- Fighting Saints coming off 65-32 Win vs. Winona Cotter 2/6
- Rebels lost 97-85 vs. St. Charles 12/8/16 (2nd game of season)
- 85 points more than the Gophers MBB team has scored in 20 of 23 games this season.
- Two of those game the Gophers scored 86 points
- 85 points more than the Timberwolves have scored
- More than the Timberwolves have scored four times
- GIRLS BASKETBALL (6-10; 3-5 Section 1A-West) VS. ST. CHARLES (11-9; 4-6 Section 1AA) 2/7 @ 7:30 P.M.
- Coming off 64-47 @ #4 Plainview-Elgin-Millville (AA) 2/3
- Fighting Saints coming off 56-23 Loss @ Pine Island 2/2
- Rebels lost 60-47 @ St. Charles 12/9/16