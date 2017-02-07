Austin woman honored at Monday’s City Council meeting for helping to save a neighbor and her granddaughter

Austin Chief of Police Brian Krueger presented a letter of gratitude and a plaque to Angela Harty at Monday night’s Austin City Council meeting in recognition for her actions in helping to save a neighbor and her granddaughter on January 30th.

Harty called 9-1-1 after suspecting a possible carbon monoxide issue in her neighbor’s home when she and her granddaughter stated that they both felt ill. Chief Krueger stated that Harty likely saved both their lives with her actions.

In other business, the council approved an updated ordinance on subdivision regulations and approved a minor subdivision petitioned by Habitat for Humanity. The Austin City council also approved additional consulting fees with SEH, Inc. for the North Main Street flood control project, phases 2 through 7, 9 & 12. The additional work amounted to a total of $6,500 with the funds being paid out of the local option sales tax.

In other business, the council approved a limited use permit with MN/DOT concerning the 11th Drive Northeast bridge. The permit allows the city to use parts of the I-90 right-of-way for recreational trail and highway beautification. The permit is in effect for ten years, expiring on December 31st, 2026. Work to replace the bridge is expected to start in June.

The Austin City Council also moved to approve an S.C.B.A. equipment trade in for the Austin Fire Department, and also approved a change order for the J.C. Hormel Nature Center project. The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Austin City Council will be held on Tuesday, February 21st at 5:30 p.m. at the Austin City Council chambers.