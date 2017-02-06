Prep Preview/Recap: 2/6/17

The city of Austin hosted a state-ranked basketball matchup. The first Mower County area winter team ended its regular season. You can find all of the weekend’s prep notes here.
- AUSTIN
- #7 BOYS BASKETBALL @ FARIBAULT
- 58-53 Win
- Improve to 16-1 (W7)
- Lowest point total of the season, third lowest margin of victory
- Packers lead 32-26 at halftime
- Falcons took a 50-41 lead with about seven minutes left
- Packers closed game on 17-3 run
- Duoth Gach: team high 17 points (tied game high)
- Next game: @ Kasson-Mantorville (7-10; 2-4 Section 1AAA) 2/6 @ 7:00 p.m.
- Only meeting of the season
- Last played 11/24/15
- Packers won 74-60 vs. KM (2015-16 regular season opener)
- Last played 11/24/15
- Only meeting of the season
- GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. FARIBAULT
- 47-45 Loss
- Fall to 8-10
- Packers trailed 27-21 at halftime
- Trailed 39-29 with about 6 ½ minutes left
- Went on 12-0 run to take 41-39 lead
- Awenia Nywesh: team high 21 points, 8 rebounds
- Next game: @ Red Wing 2/7
- GIRLS HOCKEY @ HUTCHINSON (REGULAR SEASON FINALE)
- 6-2 Loss
- Fall to, end regular season at 7-18
- SHOTS
- Austin- 14
- Hutchinson- 50
- Austin goals
- Jaiden Schuster (1P- 6:39; A- Myia Hoium)
- Game’s first goal
- Claire Olson (3P- 7:06; A- Schuster)
- Game’s last goal
- Cassidy Nangle: 44 saves
- Next game: Section 1A Quarterfinals
- #5 Austin @ #4 Faribault 2/8 @ 7:00 p.m.
- LYLE-PACELLI
- #6 GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. #8 MARANATHA CHRISTIAN
- 78-70 Loss
- Drop to 16-4
- Athletics lead 44-36 at halftime
- FIRST HALF
- FG: 12/33 (36.36%)
- Made first FG with 12:47 left in first half
- 3PT: 5/16 (31.25%)
- FT: 14/24 (58.33%)
- Abigail Bollingberg: team high 12 points
- FG: 12/33 (36.36%)
- SECOND HALF
- FG: 7/19 (36.84%)
- 3PT: 0/5
- FT: 12/24 (50%)
- TOTAL
- FG: 19/52 (36.54%)
- 3PT: 5/21 (23.8%)
- FT: 26/48 (54.17%)
- Bollingberg: game high 22 points (9 at FT line)
- Next game: @ Schaeffer Academy (8-12; 6-9 Section 1A-East) 2/6 @ 7:15 P.M.
- Athletics won 77-38 vs. Schaeffer 12/2/16
- Improve to 1-0 (SEC W64)
- Brooke Walter: team high 17 points
- 5 players in double figures
- Walter (17), Abigail Bollingberg (14), Kristie Fett (13), Kendal Truckenmiller (11), Olivia Christianson (10)
- 5 players in double figures
- BLOOMING PRAIRIE
- BOYS BASKETBALL @ BETHLEHEM ACADEMY
- 56-40 Loss
- Fall 9-9
- Next game: vs. Maple River 2/7
- GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. BETHLEHEM ACADEMY
- 52-46 Loss
- Drop to 9-11
- FIRST HALF
- FG: 9/20 (45%)
- 3PT: 1/4 (25%)
- FT: 5/13 (38%)
- SECOND HALF
- FG: 7/31 (22%)
- 3PT: 0/6
- FT: 8/19 (42%)
- TOTAL
- FG: 16/51 (31%)
- 3PT: 1/10 (10%)
- FT: 13/31 (40%)
- Aryen Ingvalson/McKenna Hein: team high 9 points
- Next game: @ Maple River 2/7
- GRAND MEADOW
- BOYS BASKETBALL VS. LANESBORO
- 60-57 Win
- Improve to 9-10
- Connor King: team high 20 points
- Next game: vs. Mabel-Canton 2/7
- GIRLS BASKETBALL (14-6; 13-3 Section 1A-West) VS. WINONA COTTER (13-8; 7-5 Section 1AA) 2/6 @ 7:15 P.M.
- Coming off 44-39 Loss @ Alden-Conger 2/2
- Snapped seven-game win streak
- Ramblers coming off 67-31 Win vs. La Crescent 2/3 (W7)
- Only meeting of the season
- Last played 12/11/15
- Superlarks lost 49-21 @ Winona Cotter
- Last played 12/11/15
- Coming off 44-39 Loss @ Alden-Conger 2/2
- SOUTHLAND
- BOYS BASKETBALL VS. LA CRESCENT
- 65-50 Win
- Improve to 10-5
- Next game: @ St. Charles 2/7
- GIRLS BASKETBALL @ #4 PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE (AA)
- 64-47 Loss
- Fall to 6-10
- Next game: vs. St. Charles 2/7