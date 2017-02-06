Prep Preview/Recap: 2/6/17

February 6, 2017
Sports

The city of Austin hosted a state-ranked basketball matchup. The first Mower County area winter team ended its regular season. You can find all of the weekend’s prep notes here.

 

  • AUSTIN

 

      • #7 BOYS BASKETBALL @ FARIBAULT
        • 58-53 Win
        • Improve to 16-1 (W7)
        • Lowest point total of the season, third lowest margin of victory
        • Packers lead 32-26 at halftime
          • Falcons took a 50-41 lead with about seven minutes left
          • Packers closed game on 17-3 run
        • Duoth Gach: team high 17 points (tied game high)
        • Next game: @ Kasson-Mantorville (7-10; 2-4 Section 1AAA) 2/6 @ 7:00 p.m.
          • Only meeting of the season
            • Last played 11/24/15
              • Packers won 74-60 vs. KM (2015-16 regular season opener)
      • GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. FARIBAULT
        • 47-45 Loss
        • Fall to 8-10
        • Packers trailed 27-21 at halftime
          • Trailed 39-29 with about 6 ½ minutes left
          • Went on 12-0 run to take 41-39 lead
        • Awenia Nywesh: team high 21 points, 8 rebounds
        • Next game: @ Red Wing 2/7
      • GIRLS HOCKEY @ HUTCHINSON (REGULAR SEASON FINALE)
        • 6-2 Loss
        • Fall to, end regular season at 7-18
        • SHOTS
          • Austin- 14
          • Hutchinson- 50
        • Austin goals
        • Jaiden Schuster (1P- 6:39; A- Myia Hoium)
          • Game’s first goal
        • Claire Olson (3P- 7:06; A- Schuster)
          • Game’s last goal
        • Cassidy Nangle: 44 saves
        • Next game: Section 1A Quarterfinals
          • #5 Austin @ #4 Faribault 2/8 @ 7:00 p.m.

 

  • LYLE-PACELLI

 

      • #6 GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. #8 MARANATHA CHRISTIAN
        • 78-70 Loss
        • Drop to 16-4
        • Athletics lead 44-36 at halftime
        • FIRST HALF
          • FG: 12/33 (36.36%)
            • Made first FG with 12:47 left in first half
          • 3PT: 5/16 (31.25%)
          • FT: 14/24 (58.33%)
          • Abigail Bollingberg: team high 12 points

 

 

        • SECOND HALF
          • FG: 7/19 (36.84%)
          • 3PT: 0/5
          • FT: 12/24 (50%)

 

 

        • TOTAL
          • FG: 19/52 (36.54%)
          • 3PT: 5/21 (23.8%)
          • FT: 26/48 (54.17%)

 

 

        • Bollingberg: game high 22 points (9 at FT line)
        • Next game: @ Schaeffer Academy (8-12; 6-9 Section 1A-East) 2/6 @ 7:15 P.M.

 

 

          • Athletics won 77-38 vs. Schaeffer 12/2/16
            • Improve to 1-0 (SEC W64)
            • Brooke Walter: team high 17 points
              • 5 players in double figures
                • Walter (17), Abigail Bollingberg (14), Kristie Fett (13), Kendal Truckenmiller (11), Olivia Christianson (10)

 

  • BLOOMING PRAIRIE

 

      • BOYS BASKETBALL @ BETHLEHEM ACADEMY
        • 56-40 Loss
        • Fall 9-9
        • Next game: vs. Maple River 2/7
      • GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. BETHLEHEM ACADEMY
        • 52-46 Loss
        • Drop to 9-11
        • FIRST HALF
          • FG: 9/20 (45%)
          • 3PT: 1/4 (25%)
          • FT: 5/13 (38%)
        • SECOND HALF
          • FG: 7/31 (22%)
          • 3PT: 0/6
          • FT: 8/19 (42%)
        • TOTAL
          • FG: 16/51 (31%)
          • 3PT: 1/10 (10%)
          • FT: 13/31 (40%)

 

 

        • Aryen Ingvalson/McKenna Hein: team high 9 points
        • Next game: @ Maple River 2/7

 

  • GRAND MEADOW

 

    • BOYS BASKETBALL VS. LANESBORO
      • 60-57 Win
      • Improve to 9-10
      • Connor King: team high 20 points
      • Next game: vs. Mabel-Canton 2/7

 

      • GIRLS BASKETBALL (14-6; 13-3 Section 1A-West) VS. WINONA COTTER (13-8; 7-5 Section 1AA) 2/6 @ 7:15 P.M.
        • Coming off 44-39 Loss @ Alden-Conger 2/2
          • Snapped seven-game win streak
        • Ramblers coming off 67-31 Win vs. La Crescent 2/3 (W7)
        • Only meeting of the season
          • Last played 12/11/15
            • Superlarks lost 49-21 @ Winona Cotter

 

  • SOUTHLAND

 

    • BOYS BASKETBALL VS. LA CRESCENT
      • 65-50 Win
      • Improve to 10-5
      • Next game: @ St. Charles 2/7
    • GIRLS BASKETBALL @ #4 PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE (AA)
      • 64-47 Loss
      • Fall to 6-10
      • Next game: vs. St. Charles 2/7