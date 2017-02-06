Prep Preview/Recap: 2/6/17

The city of Austin hosted a state-ranked basketball matchup. The first Mower County area winter team ended its regular season. You can find all of the weekend’s prep notes here.



AUSTIN

#7 BOYS BASKETBALL @ FARIBAULT 58-53 Win Improve to 16-1 (W7) Lowest point total of the season, third lowest margin of victory Packers lead 32-26 at halftime Falcons took a 50-41 lead with about seven minutes left Packers closed game on 17-3 run Duoth Gach: team high 17 points (tied game high) Next game: @ Kasson-Mantorville (7-10; 2-4 Section 1AAA) 2/6 @ 7:00 p.m. Only meeting of the season Last played 11/24/15 Packers won 74-60 vs. KM (2015-16 regular season opener)





GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. FARIBAULT 47-45 Loss Fall to 8-10 Packers trailed 27-21 at halftime Trailed 39-29 with about 6 ½ minutes left Went on 12-0 run to take 41-39 lead Awenia Nywesh: team high 21 points, 8 rebounds Next game: @ Red Wing 2/7





GIRLS HOCKEY @ HUTCHINSON (REGULAR SEASON FINALE) 6-2 Loss Fall to, end regular season at 7-18 SHOTS Austin- 14 Hutchinson- 50 Austin goals Jaiden Schuster (1P- 6:39; A- Myia Hoium) Game’s first goal Claire Olson (3P- 7:06; A- Schuster) Game’s last goal Cassidy Nangle: 44 saves Next game: Section 1A Quarterfinals #5 Austin @ #4 Faribault 2/8 @ 7:00 p.m.



LYLE-PACELLI

#6 GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. #8 MARANATHA CHRISTIAN 78-70 Loss Drop to 16-4 Athletics lead 44-36 at halftime FIRST HALF FG: 12/33 (36.36%) Made first FG with 12:47 left in first half 3PT: 5/16 (31.25%) FT: 14/24 (58.33%) Abigail Bollingberg: team high 12 points



SECOND HALF FG: 7/19 (36.84%) 3PT: 0/5 FT: 12/24 (50%)



TOTAL FG: 19/52 (36.54%) 3PT: 5/21 (23.8%) FT: 26/48 (54.17%)



Bollingberg: game high 22 points (9 at FT line)







Next game: @ Schaeffer Academy (8-12; 6-9 Section 1A-East) 2/6 @ 7:15 P.M.

Athletics won 77-38 vs. Schaeffer 12/2/16 Improve to 1-0 (SEC W64) Brooke Walter: team high 17 points 5 players in double figures Walter (17), Abigail Bollingberg (14), Kristie Fett (13), Kendal Truckenmiller (11), Olivia Christianson (10)



BLOOMING PRAIRIE

BOYS BASKETBALL @ BETHLEHEM ACADEMY 56-40 Loss Fall 9-9 Next game: vs. Maple River 2/7





GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. BETHLEHEM ACADEMY 52-46 Loss Drop to 9-11 FIRST HALF FG: 9/20 (45%) 3PT: 1/4 (25%) FT: 5/13 (38%) SECOND HALF FG: 7/31 (22%) 3PT: 0/6 FT: 8/19 (42%) TOTAL FG: 16/51 (31%) 3PT: 1/10 (10%) FT: 13/31 (40%)



Aryen Ingvalson/McKenna Hein: team high 9 points







Next game: @ Maple River 2/7

GRAND MEADOW

BOYS BASKETBALL VS. LANESBORO 60-57 Win Improve to 9-10 Connor King: team high 20 points Next game: vs. Mabel-Canton 2/7



GIRLS BASKETBALL (14-6; 13-3 Section 1A-West) VS. WINONA COTTER (13-8; 7-5 Section 1AA) 2/6 @ 7:15 P.M. Coming off 44-39 Loss @ Alden-Conger 2/2 Snapped seven-game win streak Ramblers coming off 67-31 Win vs. La Crescent 2/3 (W7) Only meeting of the season Last played 12/11/15 Superlarks lost 49-21 @ Winona Cotter



