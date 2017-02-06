Minnesota advocacy groups sue over Trump immigration order

Some of Minnesota’s largest immigrant advocacy groups are suing the Trump administration over the president’s now-blocked executive order placing temporary restrictions on immigration.

The groups filed the lawsuit Friday in federal court in Washington, D.C. That action came just hours before a federal judge in Washington state temporarily blocked the refugee ban. Washington state and Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson had requested the order blocking President Donald Trump’s executive order banning travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Minnesota advocacy organizations are hailing the judge’s decision but aren’t sure how long the stay will last.

Advocates for Human Rights, the Center for New Americans and the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota filed the lawsuit Friday on behalf of two Minnesota families who could remain separated as a result of Trump’s executive order last month.

