Prep Preview/Recap: 2/3/17

February 3, 2017 Sports Leave a reply
20170202_191823

The Packers picked up another double digit win in the Big Nine. Austin hockey swept Winona. Get all of today’s prep notes here.

 

  • AUSTIN

 

      • #7 BOYS BASKETBALL @ OWATONNA
        • 72-62 Win
        • Improve to 15-1
          • Pad lead on 2nd place in Big Nine standings
        • Packers lead 40-33 at halftime
        • FIRST HALF
          • FG: 15/29 (51.7%)
          • 3PT: 7/14 (50%)
          • FT: 1/3 (33.33%)
          • Both Gach: team high 13 points at halftime
        • SECOND HALF
          • FG: 10/22 (45.45%)
          • 3PT: 4/13 (30.77%)
          • FT: 8/14 (57.14%)
        • TOTAL
          • FG: 25/51 (49.02%)
          • 3PT: 11/27 (40.74%)
          • FT: 9/17 (52.94%)
        • Both: team high 21 points
        • Duoth Gach: 13 points
        • Oman Oman: 13 points
          • 11 in 2nd half
        • Next game: @ Faribault (10-4; 7-4 Big Nine) 2/3 @ 7:30 p.m.

      • BOYS HOCKEY VS. WINONA (SENIOR NIGHT)
        • 11-0 Win
        • Improve to 9-10
        • Scored 5 goals in each of first two periods
        • SHOTS
          • Austin- 41
          • Winona- 23
        • Austin goals
          • Tyler Hoban (1P- 2:14; A- Jake Halsey, Kaleb Ree)
          • Bryar Flanders (1P- 5:45)
          • Kory Potach (1P- 8:57; A- Hoban, Brayden Merritt)
          • Halsey (SH) (1P- 13:36; A- Dylan Svoboda)
          • Isaac Arnold (SH) (1P- 14:48; A- Brayden Merritt)

          • Potach (2P- 0:57; A- Arnold)
          • Flanders (2P- 6:58)
          • Flanders (Hat Trick) (2P- 9:41; A- Hoban)
          • Svoboda (2P- 12:23; A- Flanders, Hoban)
          • Arnold (2P- 14:03; A- Potach, Riley Wempner)

          • A.J. Mueller (SH) (3P- 14:31)
        • Ryan Flanders: 23 save shutout
        • Next game: vs. Simley 2/7

      • GIRLS HOCKEY @ WINONA
        • 4-1 Win
        • Improve to 7-17
        • SHOTS
          • Austin- 34
          • Winona- 17
        • Austin goals
          • Lily Holtz (SH) (1P- 7:56; A- Sam Grunewald, Jordyn McCormack)
          • Myia Hoium (1P- 13:24)

          • Jaiden Schuster (2P- 9:58; A- Claire Olson)
          • Erin Bickler (2P- 16:18; A- Holtz)
        • Cassidy Nangle: 16 saves
        • Next game: @ Hutchinson 2/4 @ 3:00 p.m. (REGULAR SEASON FINALE)

      • GIRLS BASKETBALL (8-9; 7-7 Big Nine) VS. FARIBAULT (8-10; 5-9 Big Nine) 2/3 @ 7:30 P.M.
        • Coming off 60-58/OT Win @ Mankato East 1/31
        • Falcons coming off 62-43 Loss @ #5 Winona 1/31
        • First meeting of the season

  • LYLE-PACELLI

 

      • BOYS BASKETBALL @ GLENVILLE-EMMONS
        • 63-54 Win
        • Improve to 8-9
        • Athletics lead 24-21 at halftime
        • Trinity Anderson/Brady Lester: team high 17 points each
        • Kamis Kuku: 14 points
        • Next game: vs. Lanesboro 2/7

      • #6 GIRLS BASKETBALL (15-3; 13-1 Section 1A-West) VS. #8 MARANATHA CHRISTIAN 12-6; 3-0 Section 4A) 2/4 @ 2:30 P.M.
        • Pregame at 2:00 p.m. on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com.
        • Coming off 89-14 Win vs. Glenville-Emmons 1/31
        • Mustangs coming off 71-63 Win @ Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 1/31
        • Athletics won 65-56 vs. Maranatha Christian 12/19/15
          • Improve to 6-0
          • Lead by as much as 18, cut to 6 with 3:41 left in the game
          • Sarah Holtz: team high 18 points

 

  • BLOOMING PRAIRIE

 

      • BOYS BASKETBALL (9-8; 0-1 Section 1A-West) @ BETHLEHEM ACADEMY (10-8; 3-1 Section 1A-West) 2/3 @ 7:15 P.M.
        • Coming off 61-45 Loss @ Hayfield 1/31
        • Cardinals coming off 75-50 Win vs. Grand Meadow 1/31
        • First meeting of the season

      • GIRLS BASKETBALL (9-10; 1-4 Section 1A-West) VS. BETHLEHEM ACADEMY (7-10; 1-0 Section 1A-West) 2/3 @ 7:15 P.M.
        • Makeup game from 1/19
        • Coming off 79-43 Win vs. Hayfield 1/31
        • Cardinals coming off 54-49 Win @ Cannon Falls 1/31

 

  • GRAND MEADOW

 

      • BOYS BASKETBALL @ LEROY-OSTRANDER
        • 53-49 Win
        • Improve to 8-10
        • Next game: vs. Lanesboro (10-4; 9-2 Section 1A-East) 2/3 @ 7:15 P.M.

      • GIRLS BASKETBALL @ ALDEN-CONGER
        • 44-39 Loss
        • Fall to 14-6
        • Jordyn Glynn: team high 11 points
        • Next game: vs. Winona Cotter 2/6

 

  • SOUTHLAND

 

      • BOYS BASKETBALL VS. KINGSLAND
        • 52-49 Loss
        • Drop to 9-5
        • Rebels trailed 29-26 at halftime
        • Jared Landherr: 21 points, 8 rebounds
        • Next game: vs. La Crescent 2/3 @ 7:30 p.m.

      • GIRLS BASKETBALL @ KINGSLAND
        • 57-52 Win
        • Improve to 6-9
        • Rebels lead 26-17 at halftime
        • McKendry Kennedy: 21 points
        • Gabby Smith: 17 points
        • Next game: @ #4 Plainview-Elgin-Millville (AA) 2/3 @ 7:30 P.M.

 

 

 