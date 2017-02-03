Prep Preview/Recap: 2/3/17

The Packers picked up another double digit win in the Big Nine. Austin hockey swept Winona. Get all of today’s prep notes here.
- AUSTIN
- #7 BOYS BASKETBALL @ OWATONNA
- 72-62 Win
- Improve to 15-1
- Pad lead on 2nd place in Big Nine standings
- Packers lead 40-33 at halftime
- FIRST HALF
- FG: 15/29 (51.7%)
- 3PT: 7/14 (50%)
- FT: 1/3 (33.33%)
- Both Gach: team high 13 points at halftime
- SECOND HALF
- FG: 10/22 (45.45%)
- 3PT: 4/13 (30.77%)
- FT: 8/14 (57.14%)
- TOTAL
- FG: 25/51 (49.02%)
- 3PT: 11/27 (40.74%)
- FT: 9/17 (52.94%)
- Both: team high 21 points
- Duoth Gach: 13 points
- Oman Oman: 13 points
- 11 in 2nd half
- Next game: @ Faribault (10-4; 7-4 Big Nine) 2/3 @ 7:30 p.m.
- BOYS HOCKEY VS. WINONA (SENIOR NIGHT)
- 11-0 Win
- Improve to 9-10
- Scored 5 goals in each of first two periods
- SHOTS
- Austin- 41
- Winona- 23
- Austin goals
- Tyler Hoban (1P- 2:14; A- Jake Halsey, Kaleb Ree)
- Bryar Flanders (1P- 5:45)
- Kory Potach (1P- 8:57; A- Hoban, Brayden Merritt)
- Halsey (SH) (1P- 13:36; A- Dylan Svoboda)
- Isaac Arnold (SH) (1P- 14:48; A- Brayden Merritt)
- Potach (2P- 0:57; A- Arnold)
- Flanders (2P- 6:58)
- Flanders (Hat Trick) (2P- 9:41; A- Hoban)
- Svoboda (2P- 12:23; A- Flanders, Hoban)
- Arnold (2P- 14:03; A- Potach, Riley Wempner)
- A.J. Mueller (SH) (3P- 14:31)
- Ryan Flanders: 23 save shutout
- Next game: vs. Simley 2/7
- GIRLS HOCKEY @ WINONA
- 4-1 Win
- Improve to 7-17
- SHOTS
- Austin- 34
- Winona- 17
- Austin goals
- Lily Holtz (SH) (1P- 7:56; A- Sam Grunewald, Jordyn McCormack)
- Myia Hoium (1P- 13:24)
- Jaiden Schuster (2P- 9:58; A- Claire Olson)
- Erin Bickler (2P- 16:18; A- Holtz)
- Cassidy Nangle: 16 saves
- Next game: @ Hutchinson 2/4 @ 3:00 p.m. (REGULAR SEASON FINALE)
- GIRLS BASKETBALL (8-9; 7-7 Big Nine) VS. FARIBAULT (8-10; 5-9 Big Nine) 2/3 @ 7:30 P.M.
- Coming off 60-58/OT Win @ Mankato East 1/31
- Falcons coming off 62-43 Loss @ #5 Winona 1/31
- First meeting of the season
- LYLE-PACELLI
- BOYS BASKETBALL @ GLENVILLE-EMMONS
- 63-54 Win
- Improve to 8-9
- Athletics lead 24-21 at halftime
- Trinity Anderson/Brady Lester: team high 17 points each
- Kamis Kuku: 14 points
- Next game: vs. Lanesboro 2/7
- #6 GIRLS BASKETBALL (15-3; 13-1 Section 1A-West) VS. #8 MARANATHA CHRISTIAN 12-6; 3-0 Section 4A) 2/4 @ 2:30 P.M.
- Pregame at 2:00 p.m. on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com.
- Coming off 89-14 Win vs. Glenville-Emmons 1/31
- Mustangs coming off 71-63 Win @ Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 1/31
- Athletics won 65-56 vs. Maranatha Christian 12/19/15
- Improve to 6-0
- Lead by as much as 18, cut to 6 with 3:41 left in the game
- Sarah Holtz: team high 18 points
- BLOOMING PRAIRIE
- BOYS BASKETBALL (9-8; 0-1 Section 1A-West) @ BETHLEHEM ACADEMY (10-8; 3-1 Section 1A-West) 2/3 @ 7:15 P.M.
- Coming off 61-45 Loss @ Hayfield 1/31
- Cardinals coming off 75-50 Win vs. Grand Meadow 1/31
- First meeting of the season
- GIRLS BASKETBALL (9-10; 1-4 Section 1A-West) VS. BETHLEHEM ACADEMY (7-10; 1-0 Section 1A-West) 2/3 @ 7:15 P.M.
- Makeup game from 1/19
- Coming off 79-43 Win vs. Hayfield 1/31
- Cardinals coming off 54-49 Win @ Cannon Falls 1/31
- GRAND MEADOW
- BOYS BASKETBALL @ LEROY-OSTRANDER
- 53-49 Win
- Improve to 8-10
- Next game: vs. Lanesboro (10-4; 9-2 Section 1A-East) 2/3 @ 7:15 P.M.
- GIRLS BASKETBALL @ ALDEN-CONGER
- 44-39 Loss
- Fall to 14-6
- Jordyn Glynn: team high 11 points
- Next game: vs. Winona Cotter 2/6
- SOUTHLAND
- BOYS BASKETBALL VS. KINGSLAND
- 52-49 Loss
- Drop to 9-5
- Rebels trailed 29-26 at halftime
- Jared Landherr: 21 points, 8 rebounds
- Next game: vs. La Crescent 2/3 @ 7:30 p.m.
- GIRLS BASKETBALL @ KINGSLAND
- 57-52 Win
- Improve to 6-9
- Rebels lead 26-17 at halftime
- McKendry Kennedy: 21 points
- Gabby Smith: 17 points
- Next game: @ #4 Plainview-Elgin-Millville (AA) 2/3 @ 7:30 P.M.