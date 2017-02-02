SPAM Museum receives award at Explore Minnesota tourism conference

The Spam Museum of Austin received an Award of Merit last weekend at the Explore Minnesota tourism conference held in St. Paul. KAUS News spoke with Savile Lord, the Manager of the museum who stated that it isn’t just one factor that makes the museum so popular….

Lord went on to note that the fun factor is a big reason so many people come through the museum’s doors…

Lord stated that the award was given not only to the museum, but to the Austin community as well…..

The Spam Museum was one of the tourism recognized at the conference for helping to contribute to the state’s $14.4 billion tourism industry. The museum, which opened in April of 2016 recently welcomed its 100,000th visitor. In conjunction with the 125th Anniversary of Hormel Foods, the museum set a goal of attracting 125,000 visitors to the new location during its first 12 months.