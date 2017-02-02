Prep Preview: 2/2/17

Big time Big Nine basketball returns to you radio tonight. Get all of today’s prep notes here.

 

  • AUSTIN
      • #7 BOYS BASKETBALL (14-1; 7-0 Section 1AAA; 11-1 Big Nine) @ OWATONNA (12-3; 2-1 Section 1AAAA; 10-2 Big Nine) 2/2 @ 7:30 P.M.
        • Pregame at 7:00 p.m. on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com.
        • Coming off 65-52 Win vs. Mankato West 1/30
        • Huskies coming off 73-57 Win vs. Northfield 1/31
        • First meeting of the season
          • Packers swept 2015-16 home and home
            • Won 73-66 vs. Owatonna 1/12/16
              • Lead 42-27 at halftime, thanks to 19-3 run
              • Kyle Oberbroeckling: career high 19 points
            • Won 67-41 @ Owatonna 2/19/16 (regular season finale)
              • FG: 25/49 (51%)
              • 3PT: 8/22 (36.4%)
              • FT: 9/13 (69.2%)
              • Three players in double figures
                • Both Gach: team high 17 points
                • Team high scorer in final 4 games
      • BOYS HOCKEY (8-10; 6-6 Section 1A) VS. WINONA (2-14; 0-8 Section 1A) 2/2 @ 7:15 P.M.
        • Coming off 6-1 Loss @ Mankato East/Loyola 1/31
        • Winhawks coming off
        • Packers won 7-1 @ Winona 1/7/17
          • SHOTS:
            • Austin- 45
            • Winona- 12
          • Austin goals:
            • Bryar Flanders (1P- 9:31; A- Kory Potach); (2P-
            • Kaleb Ree (2P- 7:21)
            • Flanders (PP) (2P- 10:45; A- Potach, Nate Murphy)
            • Dylan Svoboda (2P- 11:51)
            • Svoboda (3P- 0:47; A- Jack Dankert)
            • Svoboda (PP) (3P- 9:49; A- Jack Dankert
            • Potach (PP) (3P- 10:42; A- Flanders, Brayden Merritt)
          • Noah Bawek: 11 saves
      • GIRLS HOCKEY (6-17; 4-7 Section 1A) @ WINONA (0-20-1; 0-8 Section 1A) 2/2 @ 7:30 P.M.
        • Coming off 4-2 Loss vs. Mankato East/Loyola 1/31
        • Winhawks coming off 1-0/OT Loss @ Albert Lea 1/30
        • Packers won 9-2 vs. Winona 1/7/17
          • SHOTS:
            • Austin- 45
            • Winona- 12
          • Austin goals:
            • Jaiden Schuster (1P- 2:36; A- Jordyn McCormick, Claire Olson)
            • Sam Grunewald (1P- 12:13; A- Myia Hoium)
            • Hoium (1P- 15:00; A- Olson)
            • Olson (1P- 16:38; A- Hoium, Schuster)
            • Lily Holtz (2P- 10:30 AND 13:49)
            • McCormick (3P- 4:52; A- Olson)
            • McCormick (3P- 10:30; A- Schuster)
            • McMasters (3P- 14:44)
          • Faith Sayles: 20 saves
  • LYLE-PACELLI
      • BOYS BASKETBALL (7-9; 5-9 Section 1A-West) @ GLENVILLE-EMMONS (4-11; 2-9 Section 1A-West) 2/2 @ 7:15 P.M.
        • Coming off 66-62 Win vs. Alden-Conger 1/30
        • Wolverines coming off 61-42 Loss @ Bethlehem Academy 1/30
        • Athletics won 56-39 vs. G-E 12/20/16
  • GRAND MEADOW
      • BOYS BASKETBALL (7-10; 6-10 Section 1A-West) @ LEROY-OSTRANDER (4-12; 3-12 Section 1A-West) 2/2 @ 7:15 P.M.
        • Coming off 75-50 Loss @ Bethlehem Academy 1/31
        • Cardinals coming off 73-44 Loss vs. Spring Grove 1/30
        • Larks won 45-42 vs. LeRoy-Ostrander 12/20/16
          • First win of season, fourth game
      • GIRLS BASKETBALL (14-5; 13-3 Section 1A-West) @ ALDEN-CONGER (11-9; 5-4 Section 2A) 2/2 @ 6:00 P.M.
        • Coming off 66-26 Win @ LeRoy-Ostrander 1/31
        • Knights coming off 47-37 Win vs. Lake Crystal/Wellcome Memorial 1/30
        • Only meeting of the season
  • SOUTHLAND
    • BOYS BASKETBALL 9-4; 5-2 Section 1A-West @ KINGSLAND (10-6; 7-3 Section 1A-East) 2/2 @ 7:30 P.M.
      • Coming off 60-53 Win @ Wabasha-Kellogg 1/31
      • Knights coming off 79-68 Loss vs. St. Charles 1/31
      • Rebels won 71-70 12/6/16 (regular season opener)
        • Lead 39-37 at halftime
        • Garrett Mullenbach: GW buzzer-beating layup
          • Finished with 18 points
        • Jared Landherr: team high 21 points
    • GIRLS BASKETBALL (5-9; 2-5 Section 1A-West @ KINGSLAND (12-6; 7-2 Section 1A-East) 2/2 @ 7:30 P.M.
      • Coming off 68-47 Win vs. Wabasha-Kellogg 1/31
      • Knights coming off 47-35 Loss @ St. Charles 1/31
      • Rebels lost 55-40 vs. Kingsland 12/6/16
        • Third game of the season
        • Tied at 20 at halftime
        • McKendry Kennedy: team high 16 points
          • Lead team in all three games
        • Lexi Smith: 14 points