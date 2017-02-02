Prep Preview: 2/2/17

Big time Big Nine basketball returns to you radio tonight. Get all of today’s prep notes here.
- AUSTIN
- #7 BOYS BASKETBALL (14-1; 7-0 Section 1AAA; 11-1 Big Nine) @ OWATONNA (12-3; 2-1 Section 1AAAA; 10-2 Big Nine) 2/2 @ 7:30 P.M.
- Pregame at 7:00 p.m. on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com.
- Coming off 65-52 Win vs. Mankato West 1/30
- Huskies coming off 73-57 Win vs. Northfield 1/31
- First meeting of the season
- Packers swept 2015-16 home and home
- Won 73-66 vs. Owatonna 1/12/16
- Lead 42-27 at halftime, thanks to 19-3 run
- Kyle Oberbroeckling: career high 19 points
- Won 67-41 @ Owatonna 2/19/16 (regular season finale)
- FG: 25/49 (51%)
- 3PT: 8/22 (36.4%)
- FT: 9/13 (69.2%)
- Three players in double figures
- Both Gach: team high 17 points
- Team high scorer in final 4 games
- BOYS HOCKEY (8-10; 6-6 Section 1A) VS. WINONA (2-14; 0-8 Section 1A) 2/2 @ 7:15 P.M.
- Coming off 6-1 Loss @ Mankato East/Loyola 1/31
- Winhawks coming off
- Packers won 7-1 @ Winona 1/7/17
- Austin- 45
- Winona- 12
- Austin goals:
- Bryar Flanders (1P- 9:31; A- Kory Potach); (2P-
- Kaleb Ree (2P- 7:21)
- Flanders (PP) (2P- 10:45; A- Potach, Nate Murphy)
- Dylan Svoboda (2P- 11:51)
- Svoboda (3P- 0:47; A- Jack Dankert)
- Svoboda (PP) (3P- 9:49; A- Jack Dankert
- Potach (PP) (3P- 10:42; A- Flanders, Brayden Merritt)
- Noah Bawek: 11 saves
- GIRLS HOCKEY (6-17; 4-7 Section 1A) @ WINONA (0-20-1; 0-8 Section 1A) 2/2 @ 7:30 P.M.
- Coming off 4-2 Loss vs. Mankato East/Loyola 1/31
- Winhawks coming off 1-0/OT Loss @ Albert Lea 1/30
- Packers won 9-2 vs. Winona 1/7/17
- Austin- 45
- Winona- 12
- Austin goals:
- Jaiden Schuster (1P- 2:36; A- Jordyn McCormick, Claire Olson)
- Sam Grunewald (1P- 12:13; A- Myia Hoium)
- Hoium (1P- 15:00; A- Olson)
- Olson (1P- 16:38; A- Hoium, Schuster)
- Lily Holtz (2P- 10:30 AND 13:49)
- McCormick (3P- 4:52; A- Olson)
- McCormick (3P- 10:30; A- Schuster)
- McMasters (3P- 14:44)
- Faith Sayles: 20 saves
- LYLE-PACELLI
- BOYS BASKETBALL (7-9; 5-9 Section 1A-West) @ GLENVILLE-EMMONS (4-11; 2-9 Section 1A-West) 2/2 @ 7:15 P.M.
- Coming off 66-62 Win vs. Alden-Conger 1/30
- Wolverines coming off 61-42 Loss @ Bethlehem Academy 1/30
- Athletics won 56-39 vs. G-E 12/20/16
- GRAND MEADOW
- BOYS BASKETBALL (7-10; 6-10 Section 1A-West) @ LEROY-OSTRANDER (4-12; 3-12 Section 1A-West) 2/2 @ 7:15 P.M.
- Coming off 75-50 Loss @ Bethlehem Academy 1/31
- Cardinals coming off 73-44 Loss vs. Spring Grove 1/30
- Larks won 45-42 vs. LeRoy-Ostrander 12/20/16
- First win of season, fourth game
- GIRLS BASKETBALL (14-5; 13-3 Section 1A-West) @ ALDEN-CONGER (11-9; 5-4 Section 2A) 2/2 @ 6:00 P.M.
- Coming off 66-26 Win @ LeRoy-Ostrander 1/31
- Knights coming off 47-37 Win vs. Lake Crystal/Wellcome Memorial 1/30
- Only meeting of the season
- SOUTHLAND
- BOYS BASKETBALL 9-4; 5-2 Section 1A-West @ KINGSLAND (10-6; 7-3 Section 1A-East) 2/2 @ 7:30 P.M.
- Coming off 60-53 Win @ Wabasha-Kellogg 1/31
- Knights coming off 79-68 Loss vs. St. Charles 1/31
- Rebels won 71-70 12/6/16 (regular season opener)
- Lead 39-37 at halftime
- Garrett Mullenbach: GW buzzer-beating layup
- Finished with 18 points
- Jared Landherr: team high 21 points
- GIRLS BASKETBALL (5-9; 2-5 Section 1A-West @ KINGSLAND (12-6; 7-2 Section 1A-East) 2/2 @ 7:30 P.M.
- Coming off 68-47 Win vs. Wabasha-Kellogg 1/31
- Knights coming off 47-35 Loss @ St. Charles 1/31
- Rebels lost 55-40 vs. Kingsland 12/6/16
- Third game of the season
- Tied at 20 at halftime
- McKendry Kennedy: team high 16 points
- Lead team in all three games
- Lexi Smith: 14 points