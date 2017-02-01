Prep Recap: 2/1/17

We were treated to an overtime buzzer beater on Tuesday night. Multiple win streaks survived, too. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.
- AUSTIN
- GIRLS BASKETBALL @ MANKATO WEST
- 60-58/OT Win
- Packers lead 24-23 at halftime
- Colie Justice: game high 8 points at halftime
- Scarlets came back in 2nd half with 9 FT
- Tied at 56 at end of regulation
- Packers outscored West 4-2 in OT
- Awenia Nywesh: GW buzzer beater layup
- Finished with 10 points
- Abby Lewis: game high 16 points (fouled out)
- Justice: 13 points
- Next game: vs. Faribault 2/3
- BOYS HOCKEY @ MANKATO EAST/LOYOLA
- 6-1 Loss
- Fall to 8-10
- Packers scored first, lead 1-0 after first period
- SHOTS
- Austin- 19
- ME/L- 39
- Austin goal:
- Kory Potach (PP) (1P- 5:45; A- Isaac Arnold, AJ Mueller)
- Noah Bawek: 33 saves
- Next game: vs. Winona 2/2
- GIRLS HOCKEY VS. MANKATO EAST/LOYOLA
- 4-2 Loss
- Fall to 6-17
- Cougars lead 3-0 at the 0:35 mark of 3rd period, Packers cut the deficit to 3-2
- SHOTS
- Austin- 20
- ME/L- 33
- Austin goals
- Jordyn McCormack (3P- 6:06)
- Sam Grunewald (3P- 9:16)
- Faith Sayles: 29 saves
- Next game: @ Winona 2/2
- LYLE-PACELLI
- #6 GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. GLENVILLE-EMMONS
- 89-14 Win
- Improve to 15-3
- Next game: @ Lanesboro 2/3
- BLOOMING PRAIRIE
- BOYS BASKETBALL @ HAYFIELD (AA)
- 61-45 Loss
- Drop to 9-8
- Kaden Thomas: team high 13 points
- Gabe Hagen: 10 points
- Next game: @ Bethlehem Academy 2/3
- GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. #9 HAYFIELD (AA)
- 79-43 Loss
- Fall to 9-10
- Blossoms trailed 38-26 at halftime
- Vikings outscored BP 41-17 in 2nd half
- FIRST HALF
- FG: 9/19 (47%)
- 3PT: 0/2
- FT: 8/12 (66.67%)
- SECOND HALF
- FG: 6/23 (26%)
- 3PT: 1/6 (16%)
- FT: 4/4 (100%)
- TOTAL
- FG: 15/42 (35%)
- 3PT: 1/8 (12%)
- FT: 12/16 (75%)
- Next game: @ Maple River 2/7
- GRAND MEADOW
- BOYS BASKETBALL @ BETHLEHEM ACADEMY
- 75-50 Loss
- Drop to 7-10
- Larks trailed 42-25 at halftime
- Next game: @ LeRoy-Ostrander 2/2
- GIRLS BASKETBALL @ LEROY-OSTRANDER
- 66-26 Win
- Improve to 14-5 (W7)
- Jordyn Glynn: team high 23 points
- Skylar Cotten: 13 points
- Next game: @ Alden-Conger 2/2
- SOUTHLAND
- BOYS BASKETBALL @ WABASHA-KELLOGG
- 60-53 Win
- Improve to 9-4 (W4)
- Thomas Bottema: team high 22 points
- Lee Wilson: 16 points
- Next game: vs. Kingsland 2/2
- GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. WABASHA-KELLOGG
- 68-47 Win
- Improve to 5-9
- Next game: @ Kingsland 2/2