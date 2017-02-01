Prep Recap: 2/1/17

We were treated to an overtime buzzer beater on Tuesday night. Multiple win streaks survived, too. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.



AUSTIN

GIRLS BASKETBALL @ MANKATO WEST 60-58/OT Win Packers lead 24-23 at halftime Colie Justice: game high 8 points at halftime Scarlets came back in 2nd half with 9 FT Tied at 56 at end of regulation Packers outscored West 4-2 in OT Awenia Nywesh: GW buzzer beater layup Finished with 10 points Abby Lewis: game high 16 points (fouled out) Justice: 13 points Next game: vs. Faribault 2/3





BOYS HOCKEY @ MANKATO EAST/LOYOLA 6-1 Loss Fall to 8-10 Packers scored first, lead 1-0 after first period SHOTS Austin- 19 ME/L- 39 Austin goal: Kory Potach (PP) (1P- 5:45; A- Isaac Arnold, AJ Mueller) Noah Bawek: 33 saves Next game: vs. Winona 2/2





GIRLS HOCKEY VS. MANKATO EAST/LOYOLA 4-2 Loss Fall to 6-17 Cougars lead 3-0 at the 0:35 mark of 3rd period, Packers cut the deficit to 3-2 SHOTS Austin- 20 ME/L- 33 Austin goals Jordyn McCormack (3P- 6:06) Sam Grunewald (3P- 9:16) Faith Sayles: 29 saves Next game: @ Winona 2/2



LYLE-PACELLI

#6 GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. GLENVILLE-EMMONS 89-14 Win Improve to 15-3 Next game: @ Lanesboro 2/3



BLOOMING PRAIRIE

BOYS BASKETBALL @ HAYFIELD (AA) 61-45 Loss Drop to 9-8 Kaden Thomas: team high 13 points Gabe Hagen: 10 points Next game: @ Bethlehem Academy 2/3





GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. #9 HAYFIELD (AA) 79-43 Loss Fall to 9-10 Blossoms trailed 38-26 at halftime Vikings outscored BP 41-17 in 2nd half FIRST HALF FG: 9/19 (47%) 3PT: 0/2 FT: 8/12 (66.67%) SECOND HALF FG: 6/23 (26%) 3PT: 1/6 (16%) FT: 4/4 (100%) TOTAL FG: 15/42 (35%) 3PT: 1/8 (12%) FT: 12/16 (75%) Next game: @ Maple River 2/7



GRAND MEADOW

BOYS BASKETBALL @ BETHLEHEM ACADEMY 75-50 Loss Drop to 7-10 Larks trailed 42-25 at halftime Next game: @ LeRoy-Ostrander 2/2





GIRLS BASKETBALL @ LEROY-OSTRANDER 66-26 Win Improve to 14-5 (W7) Jordyn Glynn: team high 23 points Skylar Cotten: 13 points Next game: @ Alden-Conger 2/2



SOUTHLAND