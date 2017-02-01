Prep Recap: 2/1/17

February 1, 2017
We were treated to an overtime buzzer beater on Tuesday night. Multiple win streaks survived, too. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.

 

  • AUSTIN

 

      • GIRLS BASKETBALL @ MANKATO WEST
        • 60-58/OT Win
        • Packers lead 24-23 at halftime
          • Colie Justice: game high 8 points at halftime
        • Scarlets came back in 2nd half with 9 FT
        • Tied at 56 at end of regulation
        • Packers outscored West 4-2 in OT
          • Awenia Nywesh: GW buzzer beater layup
          • Finished with 10 points
        • Abby Lewis: game high 16 points (fouled out)
        • Justice: 13 points
        • Next game: vs. Faribault 2/3

      • BOYS HOCKEY @ MANKATO EAST/LOYOLA
        • 6-1 Loss
        • Fall to 8-10
        • Packers scored first, lead 1-0 after first period
        • SHOTS
          • Austin- 19
          • ME/L- 39
        • Austin goal:
          • Kory Potach (PP) (1P- 5:45; A- Isaac Arnold, AJ Mueller)  
        • Noah Bawek: 33 saves
        • Next game: vs. Winona 2/2

      • GIRLS HOCKEY VS. MANKATO EAST/LOYOLA
        • 4-2 Loss
        • Fall to 6-17
        • Cougars lead 3-0 at the 0:35 mark of 3rd period, Packers cut the deficit to 3-2
        • SHOTS
          • Austin- 20
          • ME/L- 33
        • Austin goals
          • Jordyn McCormack (3P- 6:06)
          • Sam Grunewald (3P- 9:16)
        • Faith Sayles: 29 saves
        • Next game: @ Winona 2/2

 

  • LYLE-PACELLI

 

      • #6 GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. GLENVILLE-EMMONS
        • 89-14 Win
        • Improve to 15-3
        • Next game: @ Lanesboro 2/3

 

  • BLOOMING PRAIRIE

 

      • BOYS BASKETBALL @ HAYFIELD (AA)
        • 61-45 Loss
        • Drop to 9-8
        • Kaden Thomas: team high 13 points
        • Gabe Hagen: 10 points
        • Next game: @ Bethlehem Academy 2/3

      • GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. #9 HAYFIELD (AA)
        • 79-43 Loss
        • Fall to 9-10
        • Blossoms trailed 38-26 at halftime
          • Vikings outscored BP 41-17 in 2nd half
        • FIRST HALF
          • FG: 9/19 (47%)
          • 3PT: 0/2
          • FT: 8/12 (66.67%)
        • SECOND HALF
          • FG: 6/23 (26%)
          • 3PT: 1/6 (16%)
          • FT: 4/4 (100%)
        • TOTAL
          • FG: 15/42 (35%)
          • 3PT: 1/8 (12%)
          • FT: 12/16 (75%)
        • Next game: @ Maple River 2/7

 

  • GRAND MEADOW

 

      • BOYS BASKETBALL @ BETHLEHEM ACADEMY
        • 75-50 Loss
        • Drop to 7-10
        • Larks trailed 42-25 at halftime
        • Next game: @ LeRoy-Ostrander 2/2

      • GIRLS BASKETBALL @ LEROY-OSTRANDER
        • 66-26 Win
        • Improve to 14-5 (W7)
        • Jordyn Glynn: team high 23 points
        • Skylar Cotten: 13 points
        • Next game: @ Alden-Conger 2/2

 

  • SOUTHLAND

 

    • BOYS BASKETBALL @ WABASHA-KELLOGG
      • 60-53 Win
      • Improve to 9-4 (W4)
      • Thomas Bottema: team high 22 points
      • Lee Wilson: 16 points
      • Next game: vs. Kingsland 2/2

    • GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. WABASHA-KELLOGG
      • 68-47 Win
      • Improve to 5-9
      • Next game: @ Kingsland 2/2