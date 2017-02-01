Hormel Foods highlights record 2016 performance and focuses on the future at Tuesday’s annual stockholder meeting

Hormel Foods Corporation shared the record results of fiscal year 2016, highlights from its 125th anniversary celebration events and how it will continue to drive future growth during its annual stockholder meeting at Austin High School Tuesday evening.

Jim Snee, president and chief executive officer at Hormel Foods, delivered the evening’s featured presentation and commented on the company’s 2016 performance…

Snee showed highlights from the events of the company’s 125th anniversary celebrations from around the world and discussed the 2017 outlook for Hormel Foods….

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenues across 75 countries worldwide.