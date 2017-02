Prep Preview/Recap: 1/31/17

Tuesday brings the second of a back to back with Austin and Mankato West. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.



AUSTIN

#7 BOYS BASKETBALL VS. MANKATO WEST 65-52 Win Improve to 14-1 (W5) Packers lead 32-25 at halftime FIRST HALF FG: 12/31 (38.7%) 3PT: 6/15 (40%) FT: 2/2 (100%) Both Gach FT after MW clear path foul SECOND HALF FG: 12/19 (63.16%) 3PT: 1/3 (33.33%) FT: 8/10 (80%) TOTAL FG: 24/50 (48%) 3PT: 7/18 (38.89%) FT: 10/12 (83.34%) Both Gach: team high 12 points 10 in 2nd half Duoth Gach: 11 points Kyle Oberbroeckling: 10 points 8 in 2nd half Trey Burmeister (MW): game high 21 points Next game: @ Owatonna 2/2 (KAUS game)







GIRLS BASKETBALL (7-9; 6-7 Big Nine) @ MANKATO WEST (8-9; 6-7 Big Nine) 1/31 @ 7:30 P.M. Pregame at 7:00 p.m. on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com Coming off 67-58 Loss vs. #5 Winona 1/27 Scarlets coming off 68-62 Loss @ Mankato East 1/28 Packers won 76-56 vs. Mankato West 12/13/16 Scarlets started game on 17-0 run 37 point swing! Packers lead 34-32 at halftime Ended first half on 34-15 run Awenia Nywesh: career high 17 points; 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals Colie Justice: 17 points





BOYS HOCKEY (8-5; 6-7 Section 1A) @ MANKATO EAST/LOYOLA (9-5-3; 4-2-1 Section 1A) 1/31 @ 7:15 P.M. Coming off 9-2 Loss @ Albert Lea 1/28 Cougars coming off 4-1 Win vs. Owatonna 1/26 Packers lost 9-7 vs. ME/L 1/12 Drop to 6-7 Cougars scored 5 goals in 2nd period, stretch of 7 of 8 goals in game SHOTS Austin- 26 ME/L- 41 Austin goals: Kory Potach (1P- 3:08) Jack Dankert (1P- 11:02) Brayden Merritt (2P- 12:22) AJ Mueller (PP) (3P- 4:43; A- Dankert) Merritt (SH) (3P- 7:08; A- Potach) Potach (3P- 9:49; A- Merritt, Bawek ) Potach (HAT TRICK) (3P- 15:10; A- Merritt, Bryar Flanders) Bawek: 32 saves





GIRLS HOCKEY (6-16; 4-7 Section 1A) VS. MANKATO EAST/LOYOLA (13-8-1) 1/31 @ 7:00 P.M. Coming off 5-1 Win @ Albert Lea 1/28 Cougars coming off 6-2 Loss vs. John Marshall 1/30 Packers Lost 4-3 @ ME/L 1/12 Fall to 4-13 SHOTS Austin- 22 ME/L- 34 Austin goals: Lily Holtz (PP) (1P- 16:45; A- Jordyn McCormack, Myia Hoium) McCormack (2P- 16:48) Claire Olson (3P- 2:00) Faith Sayles: 30 saves



LYLE-PACELLI

BOYS BASKETBALL VS. ALDEN-CONGER 66-62 Win Improve to 7-9 3rd game in 4 nights Athletics trailed 34-29 at halftime Kamis Kuku: 23 points, 10 rebounds Trinity Anderson, 13 points, 10 assists Next game: @ Glenville-Emmons 2/2





#6 GIRLS BASKETBALL (14-3; 12-1 Section 1A-West) VS. GLENVILLE-EMMONS (0-12; 0-10 Section 1A-West) 1/31 @ 7:15 P.M. Coming off 68-36 Win @ Southland 1/28 Wolverines coming off 91-27 Loss vs. LP 1/27 Athletics won 91-27 @ G-E 1/27 Improve to 13-3 Athletics lead 60-13 at halftime Kristi Fett: game high 22 points Bethany Strouf: career high 17 points



BLOOMING PRAIRIE

GIRLS BASKETBALL @ GRAND MEADOW 71-53 Loss Fall to 9-9 Next game: vs. #9 Hayfield (15-3; 9-1 Section 1AA) 1/31 @ 7:15



BOYS BASKETBALL (9-7; 0-1 Section 1A-West) @ HAYFIELD (9-9; 9-2 Section 1AA) 1/31 @ 7:15 Coming off 63-51 Win vs. United South Central 1/27 Blossoms 5-5 vs. AA team this season Vikings coming off 77-42 Loss vs. Byron (1AAA) 1/27



GRAND MEADOW

GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. BLOOMING PRAIRIE 71-53 Win Improve to 13-5 (W6) Won 13 of last 14 games Next game: @ LeRoy-Ostrander (1-14; 1-12 Section 1A-West) 1/31 @ 7:00 p.m.



BOYS BASKETBALL (7-9; 6-9 Section 1A-West) @ BETHLEHEM ACADEMY (9-8; 2-1 Section 1A-West) 1/31 @ 7:15 P.M. Coming off 73-55 Win vs. Hope Lutheran 1/27 Cardinals coming off 61-42 Win vs. Glenville-Emmons 1/30 Larks last beat BA 54-51 @ 1A-West Quarterfinals 2/18/16 Outscored Cardinals 33-27 in 2nd half



SOUTHLAND