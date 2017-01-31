Mayo Clinic officials worry about travel ban’s impact

Officials at the Mayo Clinic are worried that President Donald Trump’s temporary travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries could prevent some patients from getting life-saving medical care.

Mayo says around 20 of its patients may be affected by the 90-day travel ban, while another 80 staff, physicians or scholars associated with the medical center have ties to the seven countries listed in the executive order.

Spokeswoman Ginger Plumbo said in a statement Monday that Mayo is working with patients and staff who have travel concerns.

Mayo treats about 1.3 million patients annually from all 50 states and 140 countries, including the seven targeted by the travel ban.

CEO John Noseworthy, who met with Trump last month, has said he’s actively monitoring the situation.

Associated Press