Investigation continues into Friday shooting incident in Austin

Detectives from the Austin Police Department are continuing their investigation into a shooting incident that took place early Friday morning at Western Manor on the 2600 block of 3rd Avenue Southwest.

Officers responded to the scene, and Chief of Police Brian Krueger stated that the reporting party called law enforcement to say that he was transporting the victim, a 41-year old man from Darfur, Minnesota to Mayo Clinic Health System of Austin in his personal vehicle after the victim had suffered a gunshot wound.

Chief Krueger stated that the victim has been released from the hospital, and that the investigation into the incident is continuing.