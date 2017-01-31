Austin Police respond to stolen vehicle report

Austin Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle late Monday night at 11:02 p.m. on the 200 block of 12th Avenue Southwest.

The victim stated to officers that while she was visiting a friend for approximately 20 minutes, her 2004 Saturn View 4-door wagon with a license plate number of 160-HHU was stolen.

Chief of Police Brian Krueger stated that the victim still had a set of keys to the vehicle in her possession, and it is not known how the vehicle was stolen. Krueger stated that there are no suspects in the theft at this time.