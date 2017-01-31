A sentencing date has been set in a Mower County murder case

A sentencing date has been scheduled in a Mower County murder case.

39-year-old Michael Francis McIntosh of Austin will be sentenced on February 22 for 3rd degree murder in the death of David Madison.

Madison’s body was found in the Cedar River south of Austin on November 1, 2015. McIntosh entered a guilty plea on December 28, 2016.

McIntosh was released from jail on October 29, three days before Madison’s body was found. According to the court complaint in the case, Madison died from blunt head trauma and strangulation.

During his last court hearing in December, McIntosh’s attorney offered, as part of the plea, a 15-year prison sentence. Judge Jeffery Kritzer accepted the guilty plea, but took the proposed prison sentence under advisement.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys waived a pre-sentencing investigation and agreed to have the department of corrections complete a pre-sentencing worksheet instead.