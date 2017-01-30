The Latest: Minnesota’s Jason Lewis supports travel ban

Minnesota GOP Rep. Jason Lewis has issued a statement generally supportive of President Donald Trump’s temporary travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries.

Trump’s ban has sparked consternation around the world, with protests at airports and elsewhere and stories of travelers plummeted into sudden limbo. Even some Republicans expressed concern.

Lewis says government’s first priority is “to keep our people safe.” Lewis went on to say he doesn’t support a religious test for immigration nor banning entry for green card holders no matter where they come from.

Lewis’ GOP colleague, Rep. Erik Paulsen, said earlier Monday that Trump’s ban is too broad and poorly conceived.

