Prep Preview/Recap: 1/30/17

AUSTIN

#7 BOYS BASKETBALL @ WINONA 1/27 77-64 Win Improve to 13-1 Packers lead 38-32 at halftime FIRST HALF FG: 14/27 (51.85%) 3PT: 7/13 14/27 (53.85%) FT: 3/5 (66.67%) SECOND HALF FG: 14/27 (51.85%) 3PT: 7/13 14/27 (53.85%) FT: 4/5 (80%) TOTAL FG: 28/54 (51.85%) 3PT: 14/26 (53.85%) FT: 7/10 (70%) Duoth Gach: team high 15 points Tate Hebrink: 14 points, Tyler Tupy: 12 points 9 in 2nd half (all 3s) Next game: vs. Mankato West (8-7; 3-3 Section 2AAA; 5-6 Big Nine) 1/30 @ 7:30 p.m. Pregame at 7:00 p.m. on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com





GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. #5 WINONA 1/27 67-58 Loss Fall to 7-9 Packers lead 41-35 at halftime Outscored 32-17 in 2nd half Colie Justice: team high 20 points 17 in first half Awenia Nywesh: 17 points Abby Lewis: 16 points Next game: @ Mankato West 1/31 (KAUS game)





GIRLS HOCKEY @ ALBERT LEA 1/28 5-1 Win Improve to 6-16 Complete season sweep SHOTS Austin- 36 Albert Lea- 23 Austin goals Jaiden Schuster (1P- 3:32) Lily Holtz (1P- 16:32; A- Jordyn McCormack) Hannah Biwer (2P- 16:11; A- McCormack) Schuster (3P- 5:40) Schuster (hat trick) (3P- 11:34; A- Hannah McMasters, McCormack) Faith Sayles: 18 saves Cassidy Nangle: 4 saves (5 shots) Next game: vs. Mankato East/Loyola 1/31





BOYS HOCKEY @ ALBERT LEA 1/28 9-2 Loss Fall to 8-9 Tigers scored 5 goals in 2nd period Scored game’s final 8 goals SHOTS Austin- 26 Albert Lea- 40 Austin goals Brayden Merritt (1P- 8:02) Kory Potach (SH) (1P- 14:34; A- Merritt) Noah Bawek: Ryan Flanders: made appearance late in 2nd period Next game: @ Mankato East/Loyola 1/31



LYLE-PACELLI

BOYS BASKETBALL @ SPRING GROVE 1/27 84-33 Loss Fall to 6-8





BOYS BASKETBALL @ SOUTHLAND 1/28 60-54 Loss Drop to 6-9 Athletics went on 6-0 run over 1:30 to pull game within 54-50 Brady Lester: game high 23 points Kamis Kuku: 15 points Next game: vs. Alden-Conger (2-13; 2-6 Section 2A-South) 1/30 @ 7:30 p.m. (Lyle)





#6 GIRLS BASKETBALL @ GLENVILLE-EMMONS 1/27 91-27 Improve to 13-3 Athletics lead 60-13 at halftime Kristi Fett: game high 22 points Bethany Strouf: career high 17 points





#6 GIRLS BASKETBALL @ SOUTHLAND 1/28 68-36 Win Improve to 14-3 Athletics lead 30-10 at halftime Fett/Abigail Bollingberg: game high 18 points each Next game: vs. Glenville-Emmons (0-12; 0-10 Section 1A-West) 1/30 @ 7:15 p.m. (@ Pacelli)



BLOOMING PRAIRIE

BOYS BASKETBALL VS. UNITED SOUTH CENTRAL 1/27 63-51 Win Improve to 9-7 Blossoms trailed 37-35 at halftime Outscored Rebels 28-14 in 2nd half Gabe Hagen: game high 20 points Next game: @ Hayfield 1/31





GIRLS BASKETBALL @ UNITED SOUTH CENTRAL 1/27 44-41 Win Improve to 9-8 Blossoms lead 24-22 at halftime FIRST HALF FG: 9/25 (36%) 3PT: 0/2 FT: 6/9 (66.67%) SECOND HALF FG: 7/21 (33.33%) 3PT: 0/3 FT: 6/10 (60%) TOTAL FG: 16/46 (34%) 3PT: 0/5 FT: 12/29 (63%) Next game: @ Grand Meadow 1/30 @ 7:30 p.m.



GRAND MEADOW

BOYS BASKETBALL VS. HOPE LUTHERAN 1/27

73-55 Win

Improve to 7-9

Next game: @ Bethlehem Academy 1/31

GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. HOPE LUTHERAN 1/27

60-27 Win

Improve to 12-5 (W5)

Jordyn Glynn: 15 points

Next game: vs. Blooming Prairie 1/30 @ 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND

BOYS BASKETBALL VS. CHATFIELD 1/27 75-67 Improve to 7-4 Chris Webber: 24 points, 13 rebounds



BOYS BASKETBALL VS. LYLE-PACELLI 1/28 60-54 Win Improve to 8-4 Rebels lead 33-22 at halftime Webber: 16 points, 9 rebounds Next game: @ Wabasha-Kellogg 1/31



GIRLS BASKETBALL @ CHATFIELD 59-36 Win Improve to 4-8 Rebels lead 30-16 at halftime McKendry Kennedy: team high 25 points



GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. LYLE-PACELLI 68-36 Loss Fall to 4-9 Gabby Smith: team high 13 points Next game: vs. Wabasha-Kellogg 1/31