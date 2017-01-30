Icy roads responsible for three accidents Saturday, one fatal in Dodge County

Icy roads were responsible for three different accidents around our KAUS listening area on Saturday, including one with a fatality near Dodge Center.

A Rochester woman was killed in a one-vehicle, rollover-type accident Saturday morning on U.S. Highway 14 east of Dodge Center.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a pickup driven by 42-year old Stephanie Dawn Sholtz of Rochester was westbound on U.S. Highway 14 when she lost control on the icy road and rolled. Sholtz was pronounced dead at the scene, and the State Patrol reported that she was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident. There were no other injuries reported, and the Dodge Center Police Department and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department assisted the State Patrol at the scene.

A Northfield woman suffered non-life threatening injuries in a one-vehicle, rollover-type accident Saturday morning north of Blooming Prairie.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a Dodge van driven by 35-year old Karla Marie Rader of Northfield was southbound on U.S. Highway 218 north of Blooming Prairie in Steele County when she hit the brakes as the car in front of her was slowing, lost control on the icy road and rolled.

Rader was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Owatonna after suffering non-life threatening injuries while two passengers in her van, 10-year old Jayden Michael Schirmer of Northfield and 8-year old Ambriea Elaine Schirmer of Northfield were uninjured. The State Patrol reported that all three were wearing their seat belts, and Blooming Prairie Fire and Ambulance assisted the State Patrol at the scene of the accident.

Two men from the Twin Cities metro area suffered non-life threatening injuries in a one-vehicle rollover-type accident Saturday morning on I-90 east of Hayward in Freeborn County.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a Ford Ranger pickup driven by 64-year old Ronald William Berry of Burnsville was westbound on I-90 at 9:09 a.m. Saturday morning when he lost control on the icy road and rolled into the ditch. Berry suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Mayo Clinic/St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester by Gold Cross Ambulance. A passenger in his vehicle, 54-year old William Harold Bartlett of Egan also suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Albert Lea. The State Patrol reported that both men were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident, and the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, along with Gold Cross Ambulance assisted the State Patrol at the scene.