Hundreds at Minneapolis airport to protest immigration order

Several hundred people gathered at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to protest President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

The demonstration on Sunday was one of many across the country as people protested Trump’s order, which includes a temporary travel ban for people from certain countries.

Two people were arrested at the protest. One male was arrested after sitting in the roadway and refusing to move, and a second male was arrested toward the end of the protest for refusing to leave.

Metropolitan Airports Commission spokesman Patrick Hogan says the protesters had a permit to be outside, but moved into the terminal at about 2:15 p.m. He says some airlines shut down ticketing counters near the demonstration because of noise. The protesters dispersed at about 3:40 p.m.

Associated Press