Prep Preview/Recap: 1/27/17

January 27, 2017 Sports Leave a reply
Get the results from a light prep sports Thursday and what is on tap for the weekend. Here are today’s prep notes.

 

  • AUSTIN

 

      • BOYS HOCKEY VS. ROCHESTER MAYO
        • 5-4 Win
        • Improve to 8-8
        • SHOTS
          • Austin- 34
          • Mayo- 29
        • Austin goals
          • Bryar Flanders (PP) (1P- 9:35; A- Brayden Merritt)
          • Merritt (1P; 15:34)
          • Kory Potach (2P- 9:34; Flanders, Merritt)
          • Dylan Svoboda (3P- 8:11; Hunter Guyette)
          • Tyler Hoban (GWG) (3P- 11:36; Kaleb Ree, Jake Halsey)
        • Ryan Flanders: 25 saves
        • Next game: @ Albert Lea 1/28 @ 5:00 P.M. (KAUS game)
      • GIRLS HOCKEY @ MAYO
        • 6-3 Loss
        • Fall to 5-16
        • SHOTS
          • Austin- 21
          • Mayo- 33
        • Austin goals
          • Erin Bickler (PP) (2P- 4:49; A- Sam Grunewald)
          • Jordyn McCormack (2P- 16:35)
          • Jaiden Schuster (3P- 13:39)
        • Faith Sayles: 27 saves
        • Next game: @ Albert Lea 1/28 @ 1:00 p.m.
      • #7 BOYS BASKETBALL (12-1; 6-0 Section 1AAA) @ WINONA (5-6; 3-1 Section 1AAA) 1/27 @ 7:30 P.M.
        • Pregame at 7:00 p.m. on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com.
        • Coming off 63-39 Win vs. Faribault 1/24
          • 2nd of a back to back
        • Winhawks coming off 79-77/OT Win @ Red Wing 1/24
          • Won 5 of last 6
          • Only loss during that stretch… 3 point loss @ Owatonna 
          • Packers won 101-64 vs. Winona 12/22/16\
      • GIRLS BASKETBALL (7-8; 4-4 Section 1AAA) VS. #5 WINONA (12-3; 5-1 Section 1AAA) 1/27 @ 7:30 P.M.
        • Coming off 64-60/OT Loss @ Mankato East 1/23
        • Winhawks coming off 45-36 Win vs. Red Wing 1/24
        • Packers lost 74-33 @ Winona 12/22/16

 

  • LYLE-PACELLI
      • #6 GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. SPRING GROVE
        • 79-32 Win
        • Improve to 12-3
        • Athletics lead 50-19 at halftime
          • Kristie Fett: 20 points in 1st half
        • FIRST HALF
          • FG: 19/35 (54.3%)
          • 3PT: 5/15 (33.33%)
          • FT: 7/10 (70%)
        • SECOND HALF
          • FG: 11/25 (44%)
          • 3PT: 6/13 (46.2%)
          • FT: 1/2 (50%)
        • TOTAL
          • FG: 30/60 (50%)
          • 3PT: 11/18 (61.11%)
          • FT: 8/12 (66.67%)
        • Fett: game high 24 points, 7 blocks
        • Brooke Walter: 14 points
        • Abigail Bollingberg: 12 points
        • Next game: @ Glenville-Emmons 1/27 @ 7:00 p.m.
      • BOYS BASKETBALL (6-7; 5-7 Section 1A-West) @ SPRING GROVE (14-3; 10-0 Section 1A-East) 1/27 @ 7:15 P.M.
        • Coming off 62-50 Win vs. LeRoy-Ostrander 1/24
        • Lions coming off 65-29 Win @ Mabel-Canton 1/24
        • Only meeting of the season
          • Athletics lost both games with SG last season

 

  • BLOOMING PRAIRIE

 

      • BOYS BASKETBALL (8-7; 0-1 Section 1A-West) VS. UNITED SOUTH CENTRAL (4-12; 2-5 Section 2A) 1/27 @ 7:15 P.M.
        • Coming off 54-35 Win vs. Medford 1/24
        • Rebels coming off 66-34 Loss vs. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 1/24
        • Blossoms won 68-62 @ USC 12/13/16
      • GIRLS BASKETBALL (8-8; 1-3 Section 1A-West) @ UNITED SOUTH CENTRAL (7-7; 3-1 Section 2A) 1/27 @ 7:15 P.M.
        • Coming off 57-46 Win vs. Medford 1/24
        • Rebels coming off 49-39 Win @ Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 1/24
        • Blossoms won 44-39 Win vs. USC 12/13/16

 

  • GRAND MEADOW

 

      • BOYS BASKETBALL @ LANESBORO
        • 57-46 Loss
        • Fall to 6-9
        • Next game: vs. Hope Lutheran (3-13; 2-10 Section 1A-East) 1/27 @ 6:00 p.m. 

 

 

      • GIRLS BASKETBALL @ GLENVILLE-EMMONS
        • 82-21 Win
        • Improve to 11-5
        • Larks lead 60-14 at halftime
          • Outscored Wolverines 22-8 in 2nd half
        • Jordyn Glynn/Riley Queensland: game high 19 points each
        • Isabelle Olson: 12 points
        • Next game: vs. Hope Lutheran (3-14; 1-11 Section 1A-East) 1/27 @ 7:30 p.m. 

 

  • SOUTHLAND

 

    • BOYS BASKETBALL (6-4; 3-2 Section 1A-West) VS. CHATFIELD (3-11; 1-7 Section 1AA) 1/27 @ 7:30 P.M.
      • Coming off 65-61 vs. Lewiston-Altura 1/24
      • Gophers coming off 70-52 Win vs. La Crescent 1/24
    • GIRLS BASKETBALL (3-8; 1-4 Section 1A-West) @ CHATFIELD (3-13; 2-7 Section 1AA) 1/27 @ 7:30 P.M.
      • Coming off 54-15 Win vs. Lewiston-Altura 1/24
      • Gophers coming off 50-43 Win @ La Crescent 1/24
        • Have won 3 of last 4 after starting 0-12