Prep Preview/Recap: 1/27/17

Get the results from a light prep sports Thursday and what is on tap for the weekend. Here are today’s prep notes.
- AUSTIN
- BOYS HOCKEY VS. ROCHESTER MAYO
- 5-4 Win
- Improve to 8-8
- SHOTS
- Austin- 34
- Mayo- 29
- Austin goals
- Bryar Flanders (PP) (1P- 9:35; A- Brayden Merritt)
- Merritt (1P; 15:34)
- Kory Potach (2P- 9:34; Flanders, Merritt)
- Dylan Svoboda (3P- 8:11; Hunter Guyette)
- Tyler Hoban (GWG) (3P- 11:36; Kaleb Ree, Jake Halsey)
- Ryan Flanders: 25 saves
- Next game: @ Albert Lea 1/28 @ 5:00 P.M. (KAUS game)
- GIRLS HOCKEY @ MAYO
- 6-3 Loss
- Fall to 5-16
- SHOTS
- Austin- 21
- Mayo- 33
- Austin goals
- Erin Bickler (PP) (2P- 4:49; A- Sam Grunewald)
- Jordyn McCormack (2P- 16:35)
- Jaiden Schuster (3P- 13:39)
- Faith Sayles: 27 saves
- Next game: @ Albert Lea 1/28 @ 1:00 p.m.
- #7 BOYS BASKETBALL (12-1; 6-0 Section 1AAA) @ WINONA (5-6; 3-1 Section 1AAA) 1/27 @ 7:30 P.M.
- Pregame at 7:00 p.m. on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com.
- Coming off 63-39 Win vs. Faribault 1/24
- 2nd of a back to back
- Winhawks coming off 79-77/OT Win @ Red Wing 1/24
- Won 5 of last 6
- Only loss during that stretch… 3 point loss @ Owatonna
- Packers won 101-64 vs. Winona 12/22/16\
- GIRLS BASKETBALL (7-8; 4-4 Section 1AAA) VS. #5 WINONA (12-3; 5-1 Section 1AAA) 1/27 @ 7:30 P.M.
- Coming off 64-60/OT Loss @ Mankato East 1/23
- Winhawks coming off 45-36 Win vs. Red Wing 1/24
- Packers lost 74-33 @ Winona 12/22/16
- LYLE-PACELLI
- #6 GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. SPRING GROVE
- 79-32 Win
- Improve to 12-3
- Athletics lead 50-19 at halftime
- Kristie Fett: 20 points in 1st half
- FIRST HALF
- FG: 19/35 (54.3%)
- 3PT: 5/15 (33.33%)
- FT: 7/10 (70%)
- SECOND HALF
- FG: 11/25 (44%)
- 3PT: 6/13 (46.2%)
- FT: 1/2 (50%)
- TOTAL
- FG: 30/60 (50%)
- 3PT: 11/18 (61.11%)
- FT: 8/12 (66.67%)
- Fett: game high 24 points, 7 blocks
- Brooke Walter: 14 points
- Abigail Bollingberg: 12 points
- Next game: @ Glenville-Emmons 1/27 @ 7:00 p.m.
- BOYS BASKETBALL (6-7; 5-7 Section 1A-West) @ SPRING GROVE (14-3; 10-0 Section 1A-East) 1/27 @ 7:15 P.M.
- Coming off 62-50 Win vs. LeRoy-Ostrander 1/24
- Lions coming off 65-29 Win @ Mabel-Canton 1/24
- Only meeting of the season
- Athletics lost both games with SG last season
- BLOOMING PRAIRIE
- BOYS BASKETBALL (8-7; 0-1 Section 1A-West) VS. UNITED SOUTH CENTRAL (4-12; 2-5 Section 2A) 1/27 @ 7:15 P.M.
- Coming off 54-35 Win vs. Medford 1/24
- Rebels coming off 66-34 Loss vs. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 1/24
- Blossoms won 68-62 @ USC 12/13/16
- GIRLS BASKETBALL (8-8; 1-3 Section 1A-West) @ UNITED SOUTH CENTRAL (7-7; 3-1 Section 2A) 1/27 @ 7:15 P.M.
- Coming off 57-46 Win vs. Medford 1/24
- Rebels coming off 49-39 Win @ Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 1/24
- Blossoms won 44-39 Win vs. USC 12/13/16
- GRAND MEADOW
- BOYS BASKETBALL @ LANESBORO
- 57-46 Loss
- Fall to 6-9
- Next game: vs. Hope Lutheran (3-13; 2-10 Section 1A-East) 1/27 @ 6:00 p.m.
- GIRLS BASKETBALL @ GLENVILLE-EMMONS
- 82-21 Win
- Improve to 11-5
- Larks lead 60-14 at halftime
- Outscored Wolverines 22-8 in 2nd half
- Jordyn Glynn/Riley Queensland: game high 19 points each
- Isabelle Olson: 12 points
- Next game: vs. Hope Lutheran (3-14; 1-11 Section 1A-East) 1/27 @ 7:30 p.m.
- SOUTHLAND
- BOYS BASKETBALL (6-4; 3-2 Section 1A-West) VS. CHATFIELD (3-11; 1-7 Section 1AA) 1/27 @ 7:30 P.M.
- Coming off 65-61 vs. Lewiston-Altura 1/24
- Gophers coming off 70-52 Win vs. La Crescent 1/24
- GIRLS BASKETBALL (3-8; 1-4 Section 1A-West) @ CHATFIELD (3-13; 2-7 Section 1AA) 1/27 @ 7:30 P.M.
- Coming off 54-15 Win vs. Lewiston-Altura 1/24
- Gophers coming off 50-43 Win @ La Crescent 1/24
- Have won 3 of last 4 after starting 0-12