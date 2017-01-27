Austin Police respond to burglary and gunshot wound vicitim reports early Friday morning

Austin Police responded to a report of a burglary early this (Friday) morning at The Tobacco Store on the 1000 block of 18th Avenue Northwest.

Chief of Police Brian Krueger stated that officers responded to an alarm at 3:25 a.m. this (Friday) morning and found the glass in the front lobby of the store had been broken out. No suspects were located, and officers noted that the store looked like it had been gone through thoroughly. Chief Krueger went on to state that detectives with the department are continuing the investigation into the break-in and burglary.

Austin Police were also called to Western Manor on the 2600 block of 3rd Avenue Southwest early this (Friday) morning at 5:41 a.m. to respond to a report that a Darfur, Minnesota man had been the victim of a gunshot wound.

Officers responded to the scene, and Chief of Police Brian Krueger stated that the reporting party called law enforcement to say that he was transporting the victim, a 41-year old male to Mayo Clinic Health System of Austin in his personal vehicle. Krueger went on to state that there was no word as to the victim’s condition, and that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.