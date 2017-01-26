Suspect arrested by Austin Police for traffic stop cited for driving under the influence and using a false name

Austin Police were alerted just after midnight this (Thursday) morning by the Minnesota State Patrol of a vehicle in Freeborn County that was eastbound in the westbound lane of I-90 and traveling toward Austin.

Captain Dave McKichan stated that officers located the vehicle near the bridge area of West Oakland Avenue, and the driver, a 20-year old female believed to be from Austin was arrested. The suspect was arrested for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance and for Gross Misdemeanor false name, using a natural person’s name as McKichan stated the suspect allegedly used her sister’s name when she was arrested.

He went on to note that the suspect will appear in Mower County District Court either today (Thursday) or Friday, and that the suspect’s real name will be listed on the formal complaint from the incident.