Prep Preview: 1/26/17

Today’s prep schedule is a light one. Hockey returns, three Mower County area schools are in action and we are back on the radio. You can find all of today’s game previews and notes here.
- AUSTIN
- BOYS HOCKEY (7-8; 6-4 Section 1A) VS. ROCHESTER MAYO (3-13; 0-6 Section 1AA) 1/26 @ 7:15 P.M.
- Coming off 2-1 Win @ Faribault 1/21
- Spartans coming off 6-0 Loss vs. Century 1/21
- Only meeting of the season
- GIRLS HOCKEY (5-15; 3-7 Section 1A) @ ROCHESTER MAYO (9-11; 2-2 Section 1AA) 1/26 @ 7:30 P.M.
- Coming off 5-2 Loss vs. Faribault 1/21
- Spartans coming off 7-6/OT Win vs. St. Paul Blades 1/21
- Packers lost 4-1 vs. Mayo 11/29/16
- Hannah McMasters (AUS): 1 goal
- Faith Sayles: 30 saves
- LYLE-PACELLI
- #7 GIRLS BASKETBALL (11-3; 9-1 Section 1A-West) VS. SPRING GROVE (11-4; 8-3 Section 1A-East) 1/26 @ 7:15 P.M.
- Pregame at 6:45 p.m. on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com
- Athletics coming off 44-38 Loss vs. #4 Plainview-Elgin-Millville 1/23
- Lions coming off 65-48 Win @ Fillmore Central 1/23
- Only game of the season
- Last meeting: Athletics won 73-36 Win vs. SG 1/21/16
- Improve to 14-3, SEC win streak to 56 games
- Lead 48-15 at halftime
- LP: 20/30 FG (67%)
- SG: 4-29 (14%)
- Brooke Walter: team high 18 points
- Sarah Holtz: 17 points, 9 rebounds
- Hold 3 game lead in SEC-West
- GRAND MEADOW
- BOYS BASKETBALL (6-8; 5-8 Section 1A-West) @ LANESBORO (6-4; 5-2 Section 1A-East) 1/26 @ 7:15 P.M.
- Coming off 65-57 Loss @ Schaeffer Academy
- Burros coming off 70-44 Win vs. Alden-Conger 1/23
- GIRLS BASKETBALL (10-5; 9-3 Section 1A-West) @ GLENVILLE-EMMONS (0-10; 0-8 Section 1A-West) 1/26 @ 7:15 P.M.
- Coming off 69-40 Win @ Houston 1/24
- Wolverines coming off 56-15 vs. Alden-Conger 1/23