Prep Preview: 1/26/17

January 26, 2017 Sports Leave a reply
Today’s prep schedule is a light one. Hockey returns, three Mower County area schools are in action and we are back on the radio. You can find all of today’s game previews and notes here.

 

  • AUSTIN

 

      • BOYS HOCKEY (7-8; 6-4 Section 1A) VS. ROCHESTER MAYO (3-13; 0-6 Section 1AA) 1/26 @ 7:15 P.M.
        • Coming off 2-1 Win @ Faribault 1/21
        • Spartans coming off 6-0 Loss vs. Century 1/21
        • Only meeting of the season

      • GIRLS HOCKEY (5-15; 3-7 Section 1A) @ ROCHESTER MAYO (9-11; 2-2 Section 1AA) 1/26 @ 7:30 P.M.
        • Coming off 5-2 Loss vs. Faribault 1/21
        • Spartans coming off 7-6/OT Win vs. St. Paul Blades 1/21
        • Packers lost 4-1 vs. Mayo 11/29/16
          • Hannah McMasters (AUS): 1 goal
          • Faith Sayles: 30 saves

 

  • LYLE-PACELLI

 

      • #7 GIRLS BASKETBALL (11-3; 9-1 Section 1A-West) VS. SPRING GROVE (11-4; 8-3 Section 1A-East) 1/26 @ 7:15 P.M.
        • Pregame at 6:45 p.m. on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com
        • Athletics coming off 44-38 Loss vs. #4 Plainview-Elgin-Millville 1/23
        • Lions coming off 65-48 Win @ Fillmore Central 1/23
        • Only game of the season
          • Last meeting: Athletics won 73-36 Win vs. SG 1/21/16
          • Improve to 14-3, SEC win streak to 56 games
          • Lead 48-15 at halftime
            • LP: 20/30 FG (67%)
            • SG: 4-29 (14%)
          • Brooke Walter: team high 18 points
          • Sarah Holtz: 17 points, 9 rebounds
          • Hold 3 game lead in SEC-West

 

  • GRAND MEADOW

 

    • BOYS BASKETBALL (6-8; 5-8 Section 1A-West) @ LANESBORO (6-4; 5-2 Section 1A-East) 1/26 @ 7:15 P.M.
      • Coming off 65-57 Loss @ Schaeffer Academy
      • Burros coming off 70-44 Win vs. Alden-Conger 1/23

    • GIRLS BASKETBALL (10-5; 9-3 Section 1A-West) @ GLENVILLE-EMMONS (0-10; 0-8 Section 1A-West) 1/26 @ 7:15 P.M.
      • Coming off 69-40 Win @ Houston 1/24
      • Wolverines coming off 56-15 vs. Alden-Conger 1/23