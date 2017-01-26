Prep Preview: 1/26/17

Today’s prep schedule is a light one. Hockey returns, three Mower County area schools are in action and we are back on the radio. You can find all of today’s game previews and notes here.



AUSTIN

BOYS HOCKEY (7-8; 6-4 Section 1A) VS. ROCHESTER MAYO (3-13; 0-6 Section 1AA) 1/26 @ 7:15 P.M. Coming off 2-1 Win @ Faribault 1/21 Spartans coming off 6-0 Loss vs. Century 1/21 Only meeting of the season





GIRLS HOCKEY (5-15; 3-7 Section 1A) @ ROCHESTER MAYO (9-11; 2-2 Section 1AA) 1/26 @ 7:30 P.M. Coming off 5-2 Loss vs. Faribault 1/21 Spartans coming off 7-6/OT Win vs. St. Paul Blades 1/21 Packers lost 4-1 vs. Mayo 11/29/16 Hannah McMasters (AUS): 1 goal Faith Sayles: 30 saves



LYLE-PACELLI

#7 GIRLS BASKETBALL (11-3; 9-1 Section 1A-West) VS. SPRING GROVE (11-4; 8-3 Section 1A-East) 1/26 @ 7:15 P.M. Pregame at 6:45 p.m. on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com Athletics coming off 44-38 Loss vs. #4 Plainview-Elgin-Millville 1/23 Lions coming off 65-48 Win @ Fillmore Central 1/23 Only game of the season Last meeting: Athletics won 73-36 Win vs. SG 1/21/16 Improve to 14-3, SEC win streak to 56 games Lead 48-15 at halftime LP: 20/30 FG (67%) SG: 4-29 (14%) Brooke Walter: team high 18 points Sarah Holtz: 17 points, 9 rebounds Hold 3 game lead in SEC-West



GRAND MEADOW