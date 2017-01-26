GOP cool to $75M wish to expand preschool

Republican legislators aren’t eager to expand the state’s preschool program a year after it launched.

Gov. Mark Dayton is asking for $75 million in his budget proposal to expand his prized early education program.

More than 100 school districts that requested startup funds didn’t get them as the Legislature put up $25 million in the first year.

But GOP lawmakers who control the Legislature say they want more evidence of the program’s success before agreeing to a spending increase.

Rep. Jenifer Loon, of Eden Prairie, and fellow Republicans favor a scholarship system they say allows parents to choose a school that best suits their families. Loon says she thinks Dayton’s administration could better allocate the funds they already have to reach more schools.

