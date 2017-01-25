Prep Recap: 1/25/17

Basketball teams under our Mower County sports umbrella went 7-2 on Tuesday. You can find all of today’s prep results and game notes here.
- AUSTIN
- #7 BOYS BASKETBALL VS. FARIBAULT
- 63-39 Win
- Improve to 12-1
- Used 16-0 first half run to stretch lead to 29-6 (@ 5:24 mark)
- Packers lead 34-16 at halftime
- 10 Packers scored
- Next game: @ Winona 1/27 (KAUS game)
- LYLE-PACELLI
- BOYS BASKETBALL VS. LEROY-OSTRANDER
- 62-50 Win
- Improve to 6-7
- Athletics lead 27-23 at halftime
- FG: 10/24 (41.7%)
- 3PT: 3/9 (33.33%)
- FT: 4/6 (66.67%)
- Joseph Maas made buzzer beater 3
- Second Half
- FG: 11/32 (34.38%)
- 3PT: 2/12 (16.66%)
- FT: 9/18 (50%)
- Athletics lead with 35-25 with 13:42 left in the game
- Game tied at 37 with 11:00 left
- 12-2 LeRoy Ostrander run over 2:24
- TOTAL
- FG: 21/56 (37.5%)
- 3PT: 5/21 (23.8%)
- FT: 13/24 (54.16%)
- Brady Lester: team high 15 points
- Nathan Drees: 11 points
- Kamis Kuku: 10 points
- Trey Hungerholt (L-O): game high 17 points
- Next game: @ Spring Grove 1/27
- #7 LYLE-PACELLI GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. #4 PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE (AA)
- 44-38 Loss
- Fall to 11-3
- Season low point total for both teams
- Athletics 0-3 vs. state ranked teams
- Average margin of defeat: 5.67 points
- Next game: vs. Spring Grove 1/26 (KAUS game)
- BLOOMING PRAIRIE
- BOYS BASKETBALL VS. MEDFORD
- 54-35 Win
- Improve to 8-7
- Complete season sweep
- Seth Bedenbaugh: game high 13 points
- Gabe Hagen: 12 points
- Next game: vs. United South Central 1/27
- GIRLS BASKETBALL @ MEDFORD
- 57-46 Win
- Improve to 8-8
- Complete season sweep
- Blossoms lead 27-20 at halftime
- Ended first half on 12-0 run
- TEAM: +18 rebounds
- First half
- FG: 11/28 (39%)
- 3PT: 0/4
- FT: 5/9 (55%))
- Second half
- FG: 11/27 (40%)
- 3PT: 0/1
- FT: 8/10 (80%)
- TOTAL
- FG: 22/55 (40%)
- 3PT: 0/5
- FT: 13/19 (68%)
- Marissa Larson: 24 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocks
- Sam Wurst: 14 points, 7 rebounds
- McKenna Hein: 12 points, 12 rebounds, 3 steals
- @ United South Central 1/27
- GRAND MEADOW
- BOYS BASKETBALL @ SCHAEFFER ACADEMY
- 65-57 Loss
- Fall to 6-8
- Connor King: team high 11 points
- Next game: @ Lanesboro 1/26
- GIRLS BASKETBALL @ HOUSTON
- 69-40 Win
- Improve to 10-5
- Riley Queensland/Skylar Cotten: game high 15 points each
- Next game: vs. Glenville-Emmons 1/26
- SOUTHLAND
- BOYS BASKETBALL VS. LEWISTON-ALTURA
- 65-61 Win
- Improve to 6-4
- Thomas Bottema: team high 19 points
- Jared Landherr: 16 points
- Next game: vs. Chatfield 1/27
- GIRLS BASKETBALL @ LEWISTON-ALTURA
- 54-15 Win
- Improve to 3-8
- Kaysie Allen/Allison Bottema: game high 11 points each
- Next game: @ Chatfield 1/27