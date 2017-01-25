Prep Recap: 1/25/17

Basketball teams under our Mower County sports umbrella went 7-2 on Tuesday. You can find all of today’s prep results and game notes here.



AUSTIN

#7 BOYS BASKETBALL VS. FARIBAULT 63-39 Win Improve to 12-1 Used 16-0 first half run to stretch lead to 29-6 (@ 5:24 mark) Packers lead 34-16 at halftime 10 Packers scored Next game: @ Winona 1/27 (KAUS game)



LYLE-PACELLI

BOYS BASKETBALL VS. LEROY-OSTRANDER 62-50 Win Improve to 6-7 Athletics lead 27-23 at halftime FG: 10/24 (41.7%) 3PT: 3/9 (33.33%) FT: 4/6 (66.67%) Joseph Maas made buzzer beater 3 Second Half FG: 11/32 (34.38%) 3PT: 2/12 (16.66%) FT: 9/18 (50%) Athletics lead with 35-25 with 13:42 left in the game Game tied at 37 with 11:00 left 12-2 LeRoy Ostrander run over 2:24 TOTAL FG: 21/56 (37.5%) 3PT: 5/21 (23.8%) FT: 13/24 (54.16%) Brady Lester: team high 15 points Nathan Drees: 11 points Kamis Kuku: 10 points Trey Hungerholt (L-O): game high 17 points Next game: @ Spring Grove 1/27





#7 LYLE-PACELLI GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. #4 PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE (AA) 44-38 Loss Fall to 11-3 Season low point total for both teams Athletics 0-3 vs. state ranked teams Average margin of defeat: 5.67 points Next game: vs. Spring Grove 1/26 (KAUS game)



BLOOMING PRAIRIE

BOYS BASKETBALL VS. MEDFORD 54-35 Win Improve to 8-7 Complete season sweep Seth Bedenbaugh: game high 13 points Gabe Hagen: 12 points Next game: vs. United South Central 1/27





GIRLS BASKETBALL @ MEDFORD 57-46 Win Improve to 8-8 Complete season sweep Blossoms lead 27-20 at halftime Ended first half on 12-0 run TEAM: +18 rebounds First half FG: 11/28 (39%) 3PT: 0/4 FT: 5/9 (55%)) Second half FG: 11/27 (40%) 3PT: 0/1 FT: 8/10 (80%) TOTAL FG: 22/55 (40%) 3PT: 0/5 FT: 13/19 (68%) Marissa Larson: 24 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocks Sam Wurst: 14 points, 7 rebounds McKenna Hein: 12 points, 12 rebounds, 3 steals @ United South Central 1/27



GRAND MEADOW

BOYS BASKETBALL @ SCHAEFFER ACADEMY 65-57 Loss Fall to 6-8 Connor King: team high 11 points Next game: @ Lanesboro 1/26





GIRLS BASKETBALL @ HOUSTON 69-40 Win Improve to 10-5 Riley Queensland/Skylar Cotten: game high 15 points each Next game: vs. Glenville-Emmons 1/26



SOUTHLAND