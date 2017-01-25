Prep Recap: 1/25/17

January 25, 2017 Sports Leave a reply
iStock/Thinkstock

Basketball teams under our Mower County sports umbrella went 7-2 on Tuesday. You can find all of today’s prep results and game notes here.

 

  • AUSTIN

 

      • #7 BOYS BASKETBALL VS. FARIBAULT
        • 63-39 Win
        • Improve to 12-1
        • Used 16-0 first half run to stretch lead to 29-6 (@ 5:24 mark)
        • Packers lead 34-16 at halftime
        • 10 Packers scored  
        • Next game: @ Winona 1/27 (KAUS game)

 

  • LYLE-PACELLI

 

      • BOYS BASKETBALL VS. LEROY-OSTRANDER
        • 62-50 Win
        • Improve to 6-7
        • Athletics lead 27-23 at halftime
          • FG: 10/24 (41.7%)
          • 3PT: 3/9 (33.33%)
          • FT: 4/6 (66.67%)
          • Joseph Maas made buzzer beater 3
        • Second Half
          • FG: 11/32 (34.38%)
          • 3PT: 2/12 (16.66%)
          • FT: 9/18 (50%)
          • Athletics lead with 35-25 with 13:42 left in the game
            • Game tied at 37 with 11:00 left
              • 12-2 LeRoy Ostrander run over 2:24
        • TOTAL
          • FG: 21/56 (37.5%)
          • 3PT: 5/21 (23.8%)
          • FT: 13/24 (54.16%)
        • Brady Lester: team high 15 points
        • Nathan Drees: 11 points
        • Kamis Kuku: 10 points
        • Trey Hungerholt (L-O): game high 17 points
        • Next game: @ Spring Grove 1/27

      • #7 LYLE-PACELLI GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. #4 PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE (AA)
        • 44-38 Loss
        • Fall to 11-3
        • Season low point total for both teams
        • Athletics 0-3 vs. state ranked teams
          • Average margin of defeat: 5.67 points
        • Next game: vs. Spring Grove 1/26 (KAUS game)

 

  • BLOOMING PRAIRIE

 

      • BOYS BASKETBALL VS. MEDFORD
        • 54-35 Win
        • Improve to 8-7
          • Complete season sweep
        • Seth Bedenbaugh: game high 13 points
        • Gabe Hagen: 12 points
        • Next game: vs. United South Central 1/27

      • GIRLS BASKETBALL @ MEDFORD
        • 57-46 Win
        • Improve to 8-8
          • Complete season sweep
        • Blossoms lead 27-20 at halftime
          • Ended first half on 12-0 run
        • TEAM: +18 rebounds
        • First half
          • FG: 11/28 (39%)
          • 3PT: 0/4
          • FT: 5/9 (55%))
        • Second half
          • FG: 11/27 (40%)
          • 3PT: 0/1
          • FT: 8/10 (80%)
        • TOTAL
          • FG: 22/55 (40%)
          • 3PT: 0/5
          • FT: 13/19 (68%)
        • Marissa Larson: 24 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocks
        • Sam Wurst: 14 points, 7 rebounds
        • McKenna Hein: 12 points, 12 rebounds, 3 steals
        • @ United South Central 1/27

 

  • GRAND MEADOW

 

      • BOYS BASKETBALL @ SCHAEFFER ACADEMY
        • 65-57 Loss
        • Fall to 6-8
        • Connor King: team high 11 points
        • Next game: @ Lanesboro 1/26

      • GIRLS BASKETBALL @ HOUSTON
        • 69-40 Win
        • Improve to 10-5
        • Riley Queensland/Skylar Cotten: game high 15 points each  
        • Next game: vs. Glenville-Emmons 1/26

 

  • SOUTHLAND

 

    • BOYS BASKETBALL VS. LEWISTON-ALTURA
      • 65-61 Win
      • Improve to 6-4
      • Thomas Bottema: team high 19 points
      • Jared Landherr: 16 points
      • Next game: vs. Chatfield 1/27

    • GIRLS BASKETBALL @ LEWISTON-ALTURA
      • 54-15 Win
      • Improve to 3-8
      • Kaysie Allen/Allison Bottema: game high 11 points each
      • Next game: @ Chatfield 1/27