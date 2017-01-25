MN/DOT urges motorists not to crowd the plow and slow down

Snowplows are out and about during our current winter weather event, and there have been over 30 accidents so far this winter in Minnesota involving snowplows and vehicles, including a fatal accident earlier this month near Royalton in east central Minnesota. KAUS News spoke with Mike Dougherty, Communications Director with MN/DOT District 6 based in Rochester who stated that there have been three accidents so far this winter in southeastern Minnesota between vehicles and snowplows, and he urges everyone not to crowd the plow…

Dougherty went on to state that the recent stretch of warm weather may have given some motorists a false sense of security concerning winter driving…

For the latest winter driving conditions and other winter driving information, log on to www.511mn.org.