UPDATE: Governor has prostate cancer

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton says he doesn’t think his diagnosis with prostate cancer is connected with his collapse during his State of the State address.

Dayton said at a news conference Tuesday that a biopsy last week confirmed the cancer. But he said he doesn’t feel any discomfort from it and there’s no indication the cancer has spread.

He says he’ll meet with doctors at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester next week to discuss his treatment options, which might include surgery or radiation.

Dayton will also travel to Mayo on Tuesday afternoon for tests to determine why he fainted during his speech Monday night. He says he felt fine until the very end, then collapsed before he could do anything.

He joked that he learned his speech was too long.

Associated Press