Prep Preview/Recap: 1/24/17

Tuesday’s schedule is uncertain, pending today’s upcoming “snowmageddon”. For now, you can find today’s slated games here.
- AUSTIN
- #7 BOYS BASKETBALL VS. MANKATO EAST
- 72-68 Win
- Improve to 11-1
- Packers lead 33-24 at halftime
- Opened up 23-8 lead
- Cougars outscored Austin 44-39 in 2nd half
- Duoth Gach: team high 22 points
- Next game: vs. Faribault 1/24 @ 7:30 p.m.
- GIRLS BASKETBALL @ MANKATO EAST
- 64-60/OT Loss
- Fall to 7-8
- Colie Justice: game high 23 points
- Made 70-foot buzzer beater to send the game to OT
- Next game: vs. Winona 1/27
- LYLE-PACELLI
- BOYS BASKETBALL (5-7; 4-7 Section 1A-West) VS. LEROY-OSTRANDER (3-9; 2-9 Section 1A-West) 1/24 @ 7:15 P.M.
- Pregame at 6:45 on AM 1480 KAUS and myaustinminnesota.com.
- Coming off 44-32 Loss @ Randolph 1/20
- Cardinals coming off 54-41 Loss vs. Randolph 1/19
- Athletics Won 64-51 @ LeRoy-Ostrander 12/15/16
- Cardinals lead 25-21 at halftime
- Athletics opened 2nd half on 23-8 run
- Brady Lester: game high 19 points; 7 rebounds
- Jed Nelson (8th grade): 16 points; 4 rebounds, 3 blocks
- #7 GIRLS BASKETBALL (11-2; 9-1 Section 1A-West) VS. #4 PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE (12-2; 8-0 Section 1AA) 1/24 @ 7:30 P.M.
- Coming off 64-54 Win @ Randolph 1/20
- Bulldogs coming off 64-44 Win vs. Caledonia 1/19
- Athletics lost 75-48 vs. PEM 1/9/16 @ Hayfield Invitational
- BLOOMING PRAIRIE
- BOYS BASKETBALL (7-7; 0-1 Section 1A-West) VS. MEDFORD (0-11; 0-4 Section 2AA) 1/24 @ 7:15 P.M.
- Coming off 53-41 Loss @ Tri City United 1/21
- Tigers coming off 63-41 Loss @ United South Central 1/23
- Blossoms won 77-58 @ Medford 12/9/15
- Improve to 2-2
- Jake Ressler: team high 19 points; 7-12 FG, 3-5 3 PT
- Max Romeo: 18 points
- GIRLS BASKETBALL (7-8; 1-3 Section 1A-West) @ MEDFORD (5-8; 1-4 Section 2AA) 1/24 @ 7:15 P.M.
- Coming off 69-49 Loss @ Tri-City United 1/21
- Tigers coming off 43-31 Win vs. United South Central 1/23
- Blossoms won 57-38 vs. Medford 12/9/15
- Lead 33-11 at halftime
- Ended 1st half on 24-3 run
- Marissa Larson: 12 points, 14 rebounds, 2 blocks
McKenna Hein: 10 points, 9 rebounds, 5 steals
- Kylie Forystek: 6 points, 6 assists, 4 steals
- GRAND MEADOW
- BOYS BASKETBALL VS. HOUSTON
- 65-46 Win
- Improve to 6-7
- Larks lead 30-15 at halftime
- Outscored Hurricanes 35-31 at halftime
- Colt Landers (8th grade): team high 22 points
- Next game: @ Schaeffer Academy 1/24 @ 7:15 p.m.
- GIRLS BASKETBALL (9-5; 8-3 Section 1A-West) @ HOUSTON (7-9; 6-6 Section 1A-East) 1/24 @ 7:15 P.M.
- Coming off 77-57 Win @ Spring Grove 1/21
- Hurricanes coming off 45-36 Loss @ Cannon Falls 1/23
- Only meeting of the season
- SOUTHLAND
- BOYS BASKETBALL (5-4; 3-2 Section 1A-West) VS. LEWISTON-ALTURA (6-7; 1-6 Section 1AA) 1/24 @ 7:30 P.M.
- 2nd of a 4 game homestand
- Coming off 80-62 Loss vs. Plainview-Elgin-Millville
- Cardinals coming off 57-49 Loss vs. Dover-Eyota 1/21
- GIRLS BASKETBALL (2-8; 1-4 Section 1A-West) @ LEWISTON-ALTURA (1-17; 0-12 Section 1AA) 1/24 @ 7:30 P.M.
- Coming off 69-50 Loss @ Fillmore Central 1/21
- Cardinals coming off 56-21 Loss @ Pine Island 1/23