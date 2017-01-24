Five juveniles from Albert Lea facing charges after Monday night traffic stop

Five juveniles from Albert Lea are facing charges after a traffic stop in Austin late Monday evening.

Austin Police received a call at 9:45 p.m. Monday night about a southbound vehicle in the northbound lane of U.S. Highway 218 coming into Austin near Custom Auto Service. Chief of Police Brian Krueger stated that officers received a description of the vehicle, a 2002 Honda Civic and were able to make a traffic stop at Riverland Community College.

Officers encountered five juveniles from Albert Lea in the vehicle, and none of them were wearing their seatbelts. Kruger stated that officers also suspected some chemical dependency use as some of the vehicle’s occupants were having a difficult time answering simple questions. The driver admitted to using marijuana and to also having the drug in the vehicle. The driver and two other male occupants were asked to step out of the vehicle, and the third male, a 16-year old juvenile tensed up and started fighting with the officers. Chief Krueger also noted that he tried to disarm one of the officers by removing his firearm. The officer used mace on the juvenile with unsatisfactory results, but backup arrived to get the 16-year old and the two other male juveniles into handcuffs.

Krueger stated that the 16-year old juvenile male who fought with law enforcement is facing charges of 4th degree assault on a police officer, attempt to disarm a police officer, obstructing a police officer and no seat belt. He was later transported to the Red Wing Juvenile Correctional Center. The two 16-year old females in the car were cited for not wearing their seat belt and were released to the custody of a parent. The driver of the vehicle, a 17-year old male juvenile was cited for driving after revocation, and he was charged with possession of more than 1.4 grams of marijuana. The other juvenile involved, a 17-year old male was charged with giving a false name to a police officer, obstructing a police officer’s duties, and for no seatbelt.