City of Austin’s snow emergency parking ordinance to go into effect Wednesday morning

With a winter storm warning in effect for our KAUS listening area from 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon until 6 p.m. Wednesday night, the City of Austin’s snow emergency parking ordinance is set to go into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Parking in the business areas of the city will be prohibited between the hours of 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. during the 72-hour period the ordinance is in effect. Business areas include Midtown Austin, the Sterling Shopping Center, Hormel Plant and the East Side Business Area.

All vehicles on streets, avenues, places and drives in the City of Austin can be parked on the odd-numbered side on odd-numbered days of the month, and on the even-numbered side on even-numbered days of the month between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 a.m. to the succeeding day while the ordinance is in effect.