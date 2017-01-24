Austin Police receiving reports of scams

The Austin Police Department has been receiving reports of scams recently involving someone claiming to be a grandson, granddaughter, grandson or granddaughter in-law and telling the targeted victim that they are in custody or have lost their money.

Dispatchers have advised Chief of Police Brian Krueger that the caller states they need money to bail them out of jail, and on at least two occasions the scammers have gotten someone claiming to be the prosecuting attorney on the phone to say that they need the money. Chief Krueger stated those that have received the handful of this type of scam call have not sent any money to the scammers as of yet.

He went on to state that another scam involving someone claiming to be the targeted victim’s grandson needing money sent to him did see the victim recently send $250 on two different occasions via Western Union to Atlanta, Georgia. Chief Krueger reminds everyone that scammers like to prey on the elderly with these type of money scams and to not send money to someone you do not know.