Gov. Dayton collapses while giving his State of the State address

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton collapsed while delivering the State of the State address on Monday.

The 69-year-old Democratic governor appeared conscious as he was helped into a back room about five minutes later.

Dayton previously fainted at a campaign event last year. His staff faulted overheating and dehydration for the incident.

A spokesman for Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton says the 69-year-old Democrat walked out of the Capitol under his own power minutes after he collapsed while delivering his State of the State speech.

Linden Zakula (ZAK’-yoo-luh) gave the update in a text message to The Associated Press. It’s the first official word on Dayton’s status since the governor fell during a joint address to legislators in the Minnesota House.

Two other lawmakers said earlier that Dayton was moving around, and one said he was joking about the incident.

A Minnesota legislator who is also a paramedic says Gov. Mark Dayton was acting normally and poking fun at himself just minutes after he collapsed while delivering his State of the State speech.

Sen. Dan Schoen went to help the governor after the scare Monday evening before a joint session of the Minnesota Legislature.

Schoen says an ambulance came but left without Dayton, a 69-year-old Democrat.

