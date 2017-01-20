Prep Preview/Recap: 1/20/17

One Mower County area team is in the middle of three games in as many days. Get all of today’s prep notes here.

 

  • AUSTIN

 

      • GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. OWATONNA
        • 80-56 Loss
        • Fall to 6-7
        • Packers trailed 49-29 at halftime
        • Abby Lewis: team high 14 points
        • Awenia Nywesh/Colie Justice: 11 points each
        • Next game: @ Albert Lea 1/20 @ 7:30 P.M.
          • Pregame at 7:00 on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com
          • Tigers coming off 73-57 Loss @ Mankato West 1/17
          • Packers won 66-27 vs. Albert Lea 12/2
            • Outscored Tigers 32-4 in 2nd half
            • Abby Lewis: team/game high 17 points
              • 4 3s
            • Colie Justice: 15 points

      • BOYS HOCKEY VS. RED WING
        • 5-3 Loss
        • Drop to 6-8
        • SHOTS
          • Austin- 32
          • Red Wing- 33
        • Austin goals:
          • Jack Dankert (1P- 2:57)
          • Bryar Flanders (PP) (1P- 9:43; A- Tanner Hoban)
          • Dylan Svoboda (PP) (3P- 3:30; A- Hunter Guyette, Nate Murphy)
        • Noah Bawek: 28 saves
        • Next game: @ Faribault 1/21

      • GIRLS HOCKEY @ RED WING
        • 10-0 Loss
        • Fall to 5-14
        • Wingers scored 6 goals in 3rd period
        • SHOTS
          • Austin- 15
          • Red Wing- 33
        • Faith Sayles: 23 saves
          • Cassidy Nangle played the final 9:49 in net
        • Next game: vs. Faribault 1/21

      • BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING @ RED WING
        • 101-85 Loss
        • Isaac Christopherson: 1st place, 100 AND 200-yard freestyle
        • Mitchell Mayer: 1st place, 50-yard free
        • Riley Norton: 1st place, diving
        • Ethan Thompson: 1st place, 500-yard free

      • #7 BOYS BASKETBALL (9-1; 5-0 Section 1AAA) VS. ALBERT LEA (1-9; 1-4 Section 1AAA) 1/20 @ 7:30 P.M.
        • Coming off 75-64 Loss @ John Marshall 1/14
        • Tigers coming off 73-35 Loss vs. Mankato West 1/17

 

  • LYLE-PACELLI

 

      • BOYS BASKETBALL @ GRAND MEADOW
        • 46-44 Loss
        • Fall to 5-6
        • Athletics trailed 33-26 at halftime
          • Outscored GM 18-13 in 2nd half
        • Brady Lester: team high 17 points 
        • Next game: @ Randolph 1/20 @ 7:15 p.m. 
        • Rockets coming off 54-41 Win @ LeRoy-Ostrander 1/19
        • Athletics lost 70-67 vs. Randolph 12/13

 

 

      • GIRLS BASKETBALL (10-2; 8-1 Section 1A-West) @ RANDOLPH 1/20 @ 7:15 P.M.
        • Coming off 63-37 Win vs. Sleepy Eye 1/14 (@ Hayfield Invitational)
        • Athletics Won 62-43 vs. Randolph 12/13
          • Athletics lead 38-23 at halftime
          • Brooke Walter: career high 28 points; 7 steals, 6 assists

 

  • BLOOMING PRAIRIE

 

      • BOYS BASKETBALL @ ST. CLAIR
        • 51-48 Win
        • Improve to 7-5
        • Blossoms trailed 30-25 at halftime
          • Outscored St. Clair 26-18 at halftime
        • Jake Ressler hit GW 3 with 2.1 seconds left
          • Finished with team high 14 points
        • Next game: @ Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 1/20 @ 7:15 p.m.
          • Bucs coming off 72-70/OT Win @ Jordan 1/19

      • GIRLS BASKETBALL @ (FARIBAULT) BETHLEHEM ACADEMY

 

  • GRAND MEADOW

 

      • BOYS BASKETBALL VS. LYLE-PACELLI
        • 46-44 Win
        • Improve to 6-7
        • Connor King: game high 19 points
        • Next game: vs. Houston 1/23

      • GIRLS BASKETBALL (7-5; 6-3 Section 1A-West) @ GLENVILLE-EMMONS  1/20 @ 7:15 P.M.
        • Coming off 73-34 Loss vs. #10 Lyle-Pacelli 1/12
        • Wolverines coming off 51-25 Loss vs. Schaeffer Academy 1/14
          • Last two games PPD

 

  • SOUTHLAND

 

      • BOYS BASKETBALL VS. FILLMORE CENTRAL
        • 71-56 Win
        • Improve to 5-2
        • Rebels lead 33-26 at halftime
          • Outscored Falcons 38-30 in 2nd half
        • Jared Landherr: team high 20 points
        • Thomas Bottema: 17 points
        • Next game: @ Rushford-Peterson 1/20 @ 7:30 p.m.

 

 

          • Trojans coming off 53-43 Loss @ Spring Grove 1/19
        • Following game: SL vs. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 1/21 @ 3:00 p.m.

      • GIRLS BASKETBALL (2-6) VS. RUSHFORD-PETERSON () 1/20 @ 7:30 P.M.
        • Coming off 61-35 Loss vs. Winona Cotter 1/13
        • Trojans coming off 66-62 Win vs. Triton 1/19
        • Following game: SL vs. Fillmore Central 1/21 @ 7:30 p.m.

 

 

 