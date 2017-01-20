Prep Preview/Recap: 1/20/17

One Mower County area team is in the middle of three games in as many days. Get all of today’s prep notes here.
- AUSTIN
- GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. OWATONNA
- 80-56 Loss
- Fall to 6-7
- Packers trailed 49-29 at halftime
- Abby Lewis: team high 14 points
- Awenia Nywesh/Colie Justice: 11 points each
- Next game: @ Albert Lea 1/20 @ 7:30 P.M.
- Pregame at 7:00 on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com
- Tigers coming off 73-57 Loss @ Mankato West 1/17
- Packers won 66-27 vs. Albert Lea 12/2
- Outscored Tigers 32-4 in 2nd half
- Abby Lewis: team/game high 17 points
- 4 3s
- Colie Justice: 15 points
- BOYS HOCKEY VS. RED WING
- 5-3 Loss
- Drop to 6-8
- SHOTS
- Austin- 32
- Red Wing- 33
- Austin goals:
- Jack Dankert (1P- 2:57)
- Bryar Flanders (PP) (1P- 9:43; A- Tanner Hoban)
- Dylan Svoboda (PP) (3P- 3:30; A- Hunter Guyette, Nate Murphy)
- Noah Bawek: 28 saves
- Next game: @ Faribault 1/21
- GIRLS HOCKEY @ RED WING
- 10-0 Loss
- Fall to 5-14
- Wingers scored 6 goals in 3rd period
- SHOTS
- Austin- 15
- Red Wing- 33
- Faith Sayles: 23 saves
- Cassidy Nangle played the final 9:49 in net
- Next game: vs. Faribault 1/21
- BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING @ RED WING
- 101-85 Loss
- Isaac Christopherson: 1st place, 100 AND 200-yard freestyle
- Mitchell Mayer: 1st place, 50-yard free
- Riley Norton: 1st place, diving
- Ethan Thompson: 1st place, 500-yard free
- #7 BOYS BASKETBALL (9-1; 5-0 Section 1AAA) VS. ALBERT LEA (1-9; 1-4 Section 1AAA) 1/20 @ 7:30 P.M.
- Coming off 75-64 Loss @ John Marshall 1/14
- Tigers coming off 73-35 Loss vs. Mankato West 1/17
- LYLE-PACELLI
- BOYS BASKETBALL @ GRAND MEADOW
- 46-44 Loss
- Fall to 5-6
- Athletics trailed 33-26 at halftime
- Outscored GM 18-13 in 2nd half
- Brady Lester: team high 17 points
- Next game: @ Randolph 1/20 @ 7:15 p.m.
- Rockets coming off 54-41 Win @ LeRoy-Ostrander 1/19
- Athletics lost 70-67 vs. Randolph 12/13
- GIRLS BASKETBALL (10-2; 8-1 Section 1A-West) @ RANDOLPH 1/20 @ 7:15 P.M.
- Coming off 63-37 Win vs. Sleepy Eye 1/14 (@ Hayfield Invitational)
- Athletics Won 62-43 vs. Randolph 12/13
- Athletics lead 38-23 at halftime
- Brooke Walter: career high 28 points; 7 steals, 6 assists
- BLOOMING PRAIRIE
- BOYS BASKETBALL @ ST. CLAIR
- 51-48 Win
- Improve to 7-5
- Blossoms trailed 30-25 at halftime
- Outscored St. Clair 26-18 at halftime
- Jake Ressler hit GW 3 with 2.1 seconds left
- Finished with team high 14 points
- Next game: @ Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 1/20 @ 7:15 p.m.
- Bucs coming off 72-70/OT Win @ Jordan 1/19
- GIRLS BASKETBALL @ (FARIBAULT) BETHLEHEM ACADEMY
- GRAND MEADOW
- BOYS BASKETBALL VS. LYLE-PACELLI
- 46-44 Win
- Improve to 6-7
- Connor King: game high 19 points
- Next game: vs. Houston 1/23
- GIRLS BASKETBALL (7-5; 6-3 Section 1A-West) @ GLENVILLE-EMMONS 1/20 @ 7:15 P.M.
- Coming off 73-34 Loss vs. #10 Lyle-Pacelli 1/12
- Wolverines coming off 51-25 Loss vs. Schaeffer Academy 1/14
- Last two games PPD
- SOUTHLAND
- BOYS BASKETBALL VS. FILLMORE CENTRAL
- 71-56 Win
- Improve to 5-2
- Rebels lead 33-26 at halftime
- Outscored Falcons 38-30 in 2nd half
- Jared Landherr: team high 20 points
- Thomas Bottema: 17 points
- Next game: @ Rushford-Peterson 1/20 @ 7:30 p.m.
- Trojans coming off 53-43 Loss @ Spring Grove 1/19
- Following game: SL vs. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 1/21 @ 3:00 p.m.
- GIRLS BASKETBALL (2-6) VS. RUSHFORD-PETERSON () 1/20 @ 7:30 P.M.
- Coming off 61-35 Loss vs. Winona Cotter 1/13
- Trojans coming off 66-62 Win vs. Triton 1/19
- Following game: SL vs. Fillmore Central 1/21 @ 7:30 p.m.