Prep Preview/Recap: 1/20/17

One Mower County area team is in the middle of three games in as many days. Get all of today’s prep notes here.



AUSTIN

GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. OWATONNA 80-56 Loss Fall to 6-7 Packers trailed 49-29 at halftime Abby Lewis: team high 14 points Awenia Nywesh/Colie Justice: 11 points each Next game: @ Albert Lea 1/20 @ 7:30 P.M. Pregame at 7:00 on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com Tigers coming off 73-57 Loss @ Mankato West 1/17 Packers won 66-27 vs. Albert Lea 12/2 Outscored Tigers 32-4 in 2nd half Abby Lewis: team/game high 17 points 4 3s Colie Justice: 15 points





BOYS HOCKEY VS. RED WING 5-3 Loss Drop to 6-8 SHOTS Austin- 32 Red Wing- 33 Austin goals: Jack Dankert (1P- 2:57) Bryar Flanders (PP) (1P- 9:43; A- Tanner Hoban) Dylan Svoboda (PP) (3P- 3:30; A- Hunter Guyette, Nate Murphy) Noah Bawek: 28 saves Next game: @ Faribault 1/21





GIRLS HOCKEY @ RED WING 10-0 Loss Fall to 5-14 Wingers scored 6 goals in 3rd period SHOTS Austin- 15 Red Wing- 33 Faith Sayles: 23 saves Cassidy Nangle played the final 9:49 in net Next game: vs. Faribault 1/21





BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING @ RED WING 101-85 Loss Isaac Christopherson: 1st place, 100 AND 200-yard freestyle Mitchell Mayer: 1st place, 50-yard free Riley Norton: 1st place, diving Ethan Thompson: 1st place, 500-yard free





#7 BOYS BASKETBALL (9-1; 5-0 Section 1AAA) VS. ALBERT LEA (1-9; 1-4 Section 1AAA) 1/20 @ 7:30 P.M. Coming off 75-64 Loss @ John Marshall 1/14 Tigers coming off 73-35 Loss vs. Mankato West 1/17



LYLE-PACELLI

BOYS BASKETBALL @ GRAND MEADOW 46-44 Loss Fall to 5-6 Athletics trailed 33-26 at halftime Outscored GM 18-13 in 2nd half Brady Lester: team high 17 points Next game: @ Randolph 1/20 @ 7:15 p.m. Rockets coming off 54-41 Win @ LeRoy-Ostrander 1/19 Athletics lost 70-67 vs. Randolph 12/13



GIRLS BASKETBALL (10-2; 8-1 Section 1A-West) @ RANDOLPH 1/20 @ 7:15 P.M. Coming off 63-37 Win vs. Sleepy Eye 1/14 (@ Hayfield Invitational) Athletics Won 62-43 vs. Randolph 12/13 Athletics lead 38-23 at halftime Brooke Walter: career high 28 points; 7 steals, 6 assists



BLOOMING PRAIRIE

BOYS BASKETBALL @ ST. CLAIR 51-48 Win Improve to 7-5 Blossoms trailed 30-25 at halftime Outscored St. Clair 26-18 at halftime Jake Ressler hit GW 3 with 2.1 seconds left Finished with team high 14 points Next game: @ Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 1/20 @ 7:15 p.m. Bucs coming off 72-70/OT Win @ Jordan 1/19





GIRLS BASKETBALL @ (FARIBAULT) BETHLEHEM ACADEMY



GRAND MEADOW

BOYS BASKETBALL VS. LYLE-PACELLI 46-44 Win Improve to 6-7 Connor King: game high 19 points Next game: vs. Houston 1/23





GIRLS BASKETBALL (7-5; 6-3 Section 1A-West) @ GLENVILLE-EMMONS 1/20 @ 7:15 P.M. Coming off 73-34 Loss vs. #10 Lyle-Pacelli 1/12 Wolverines coming off 51-25 Loss vs. Schaeffer Academy 1/14 Last two games PPD



SOUTHLAND

BOYS BASKETBALL VS. FILLMORE CENTRAL 71-56 Win Improve to 5-2 Rebels lead 33-26 at halftime Outscored Falcons 38-30 in 2nd half Jared Landherr: team high 20 points Thomas Bottema: 17 points Next game: @ Rushford-Peterson 1/20 @ 7:30 p.m.

