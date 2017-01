Prep Preview: 1/19/17

We are back to a normal Mower County area prep sports slate today. You can find all of today’s matchups here.



AUSTIN

BOYS HOCKEY (6-7) VS. RED WING (5-6) 1/19 @ 7:15 P.M. Coming off 9-7 Loss vs. Mankato East/Loyola 1/12 Wingers coming off 5-4 Win vs. Albert Lea 1/12





GIRLS HOCKEY (5-13) @ RED WING 1/19 @ 7:15 P.M. Coming off 6-2 Win vs. Mankato West 1/14 Wingers coming off 5-0 Loss vs. Moorhead 1/14 (@ Como Park) Outdoors at St. Paul Winter Classic





GIRLS BASKETBALL (6-6) VS. OWATONNA (8-3) 1/19 @ 7:30 P.M. Originally scheduled for Tuesday Coming off 78-52 Win vs. John Marshall 1/14 Huskies coming off 51-32 Win vs. Faribault 1/13 Two games PPD this week



LYLE-PACELLI

BOYS BASKETBALL (5-5) @ GRAND MEADOW (4-7) 1/19 @ 7:15 P.M. Coming off 78-62 Loss @ Schaeffer Academy 1/13 Larks coming off 55-44 Loss vs. Randolph 1/13



BLOOMING PRAIRIE

BOYS BASKETBALL (6-5) @ ST. CLAIR 1/19 @ 7:30 P.M. Coming off 72-53 Loss @ New Richland-H-E-G 1/17 Cyclones coming off 55-39 Win vs. Martin County West 1/17





GIRLS BASKETBALL (6-7) @ BETHLEHEM ACADEMY 1/19 @ 7:15 P.M. Coming off 81-59 Loss vs. New Richland-H-E-G 1/17 Cardinals coming off 66-58 Win @ Maple River 1/13



SOUTHLAND