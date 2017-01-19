Austin Police and Fire Departments respond to semi trailer fire early Thursday morning

The Austin Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of a semi trailer on fire early this (Thursday) morning at 1:03 a.m. at the Kwik Trip on 10th Place Northeast.

Chief of Police Brian Krueger stated that officers and the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene and noticed that the rear tires on a semi trailer approximately 100 feet from the fuel pumps were on fire.

The driver, 41-year old Bradley Vanmersbergen of Oskaloosa, Iowa stated to authorities that his ABS lights had come on while he was traveling on I-90, and he pulled into the Kwik Trip to check his tires. He went on to state that while he was checking his tires, they started on fire.

Chief Krueger stated that the Austin Fire Department quickly put out the flames, and there was no other damage reported to the trailer.