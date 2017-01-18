Austin City Council approves property donation from the city’s Park and Rec Department to the Austin Area Commission for the Arts

The Austin City Council approved a property donation from the city’s Park and Rec Department to the Austin Area Commission for the Arts at their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night at the Austin City Council chambers.

The Park and Rec office will be moving to city hall this year, and the Commission has sought to use the park office so they could expand the main floor of the Paramount Theater for restroom facilities, lobby and office space. The city cannot directly gift the property to the Commission, so the city would provide funding for the purchase and the Commission would return those funds for the purchase of the property. The donation was approved on a vote of 5-1, with councilmembers Judy Enright, Dave Hagen, Steve King, Paul Fischer and Janet Anderson voting in favor, and councilmember Jeff Austin voting against, saying that he was not against the plan but had an issue with giving the property to the Commission at no cost. Councilwoman Laura Helle abstained from the vote.

In other business, the Austin City Council approved grants from the Hormel Foundation for 2017. Finance Director Tom Dankert stated to the council that 11 of 13 requests from the city were approved totaling $478,300, and that lighting at Marcusen Park is being reviewed outside of the normal allocation process.

The council also approved street assessment rates for 2017, and approved an ordinance for the adoption of a letter of map revision for F.E.M.A. The letter was required by F.E.M.A. to remove property protected by the North Main flood mitigation project from the flood plain.

In other business, the Austin City Council approved a plat for Oak Park Mall fifth subdividion, and approved a transportation grant application for federal transportation project grants for the year 2021. The council also approved a cable television franchise extention agreement with Charter Communications through June 30th, 2017.

The next regularly scheduled meeting for the Austin City Council will be held on Monday, February 6th at 5:30 p.m. at the Austin City Council chambers.