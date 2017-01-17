Audio: District 27 Senator Dan Sparks on proposed Dayton budget

Governor Mark Dayton unveiled a $1.5 billion bonding bill a short time ago, which includes money for wastewater infrastructure for the City of Austin. District 27 Senator Dan Sparks, DFL’er from Austin told KAUS that legislators will wait to see what the final budgt forecast number will be to determine how much funding can be provided by the bill…

Some other highlights of the bonding bill include $135 million for the University of Minnesota and state colleges and universities, plus money for a U of M Health Sciences building, rail safety projects in Moorhead and Prairie Island, $167 million for water system upgrades across Minnesota, and money to finish the Lewis and Clark system in southwestern Minnesota.