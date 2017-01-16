Prep Preview/Recap: 1/16/17

All of the weekend’s results and stats. Tonight’s scheduled broadcast is postponed. You can find today’s prep notes here.
- AUSTIN
- GIRLS HOCKEY VS. MANKATO WEST
- 6-2 Win
- Improve to 5-13
- Have won 3 of their last 4
- SHOTS
- Austin- 31
- Mankato West- 27
- Austin goals
- Jaiden Schuster (1P- 3:17; A- Myia Hoium, Claire Olson)
- Jordyn McCormack (1P- 15:25)
- Hannah McMasters (2P- 6:41; A- Hoium, Schuster)
- McCormack (2P- 11:06; A- Schuster)
- McMasters (3P- 3:29; A- Hoium)
- McCormack (empty net) (HAT TRICK) (3P- 16:34)
- Faith Sayles: 25 saves
- Next game: @ Red Wing 1/19
- #7 BOYS BASKETBALL @ JOHN MARSHALL
- 75-64 Loss
- Fall to 9-1
- Packers trailed 38-30 at halftime
- Gach brothers opened 2nd half on 10-0 run
- Both Gach 3 pt., steal, Duoth Gach 3 pt., Both layup, Both steal, Duoth two-hand dunk
- Rockets used 9-0 2nd half run to pull away
- Duoth Gach: team high 23 points
- Matthew Hurt (JM): 39 points, 11 rebounds
- Next game: @ Owatonna 1/17
- GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. JOHN MARSHALL
- 78-52 Win
- Improve to 6-6
- 2nd win vs. Rochester team (0 last season)
- Packers lead 37-31 at halftime
- Colie Justice/Awenia Nywesh: team high 17 points each
- Abby Lewis: 11 points
- Next game: vs. Owatonna 1/17 (KAUS game)
- LYLE-PACELLI
- BOYS BASKETBALL @ SCHAEFFER ACADEMY
- 78-62 Loss
- Drop to 5-5
- Athletics trailed 35-31 at halftime
- Outscored 43-31 in 2nd half
- 4 LP players fouled out
- Trinity Anderson: team high 14 points
- Kamis Kuku: 11 points
- Next game: @ Grand Meadow 1/19
- #10 GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. SLEEPY EYE (@ HAYFIELD INVITATiONAL)
- 63-37 Win
- Improve to 10-2
- Opened game on 24-2 run
- Athletics lead 38-12 at halftime
- Brooke Walter: team high 24 points
- Kristie Fett: 21 points
- Next game: @ Glenville-Emmons 1/16 @ 7:15 P.M.
- BLOOMING PRAIRIE
- BOYS BASKETBALL VS. KENYON-WANAMINGO 1/13
- 80-64 Win
- Improve to 5-4
- Blossoms lead 40-27 at halftime
- Jake Ressler: 22 points, 14 rebounds, 5 blocks
- Gabe Hagen: 20 points, 13 rebounds
- BOYS BASKETBALL VS. ALDEN-CONGER 1/14
- 67-34 Win
- Improve to 6-4
- Blossoms lead 40-17 at halftime
- Max Romeo: team high 20 points
- Next game: vs. (Faribault) Bethlehem Academy 1/16 @ 7:15 p.m.
- GIRLS BASKETBALL @ KENYON-WANAMINGO 1/13
- 76-36 Loss
- Fall to 5-6
- Sam Wurst/Marissa Larson: team high 13 points, 7 rebounds each
- FG: 13/46 (28%)
- 3PT: 1/5 (20%)
- FT: 9/14 (64%)
- GIRLS BASKETBALL @ ALDEN-CONGER 1/14
- 55-46 Win
- Improve to 6-6
- Opened up 11-1 lead
- Blossoms trailed 27-22 at halftime
- Outscored Knights 33-19 in 2nd half
- Ayren Ingvalson/Sam Wurst: team high 12 points each
- Wurst: 12 points, 8 rebounds
- McKenna Hein: 8 points, 9 rebounds
- FG: 20/56 (35%)
- 3PT: 2/11 (18%)
- FT: 13/19 (68%)
- Next game: @ Grand Meadow 1/16 @ 7:30 p.m. (KAUS game)
- Pregame at 7:00 p.m. on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com.
- UPDATE: PPD (GRAND MEADOW CANCELLED GAME- WEATHER)
- GRAND MEADOW
- BOYS BASKETBALL VS. RANDOLPH
- 55-44 Loss
- Drop to 4-7
- Larks trailed 24-23 at halftime
- Max Jech: team high 15 points
- Next game: @ Lanesboro 1/17
- GIRLS BASKETBALL (7-5; 6-3 Section 1A-West) VS. BLOOMING PRAIRIE (6-6; 1-3 Section 1A-West) 1/16 @ 7:30 P.M.
- Pregame at 7:00 p.m. on AM 1480 KAUS and myaustinminnesota.com.
- Coming off 73-34 Loss @ Lyle-Pacelli 1/12
- Blossoms coming off 55-46 Win vs. Alden-Conger 1/14
- Last meeting: Blossoms won 36-35 in BP 12/3/15
- UPDATE: PPD (GRAND MEADOW CANCELLED GAME- WEATHER)
- SOUTHLAND
- BOYS BASKETBALL @ WINONA/COTTER
- 60-59 Win
- Improve to 4-2
- Next game: vs. Fillmore Central 1/17
- GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. WINONA/COTTER
- 61-35 Loss
- Fall to 2-6
- Rebels trailed 38-17 at halftime
- McKendry Kennedy: team high 11 points
- Next game: @ Fillmore Central 1/17