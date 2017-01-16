Prep Preview/Recap: 1/16/17

All of the weekend’s results and stats. Tonight’s scheduled broadcast is postponed. You can find today’s prep notes here.

 

  • AUSTIN

 

      • GIRLS HOCKEY VS. MANKATO WEST
        • 6-2 Win
        • Improve to 5-13
          • Have won 3 of their last 4
        • SHOTS
          • Austin- 31
          • Mankato West- 27
        • Austin goals
          • Jaiden Schuster (1P- 3:17; A- Myia Hoium, Claire Olson)
          • Jordyn McCormack (1P- 15:25)
          • Hannah McMasters (2P- 6:41; A- Hoium, Schuster)
          • McCormack (2P- 11:06; A- Schuster)
          • McMasters (3P- 3:29; A- Hoium)
          • McCormack (empty net) (HAT TRICK) (3P- 16:34)
        • Faith Sayles: 25 saves
        • Next game: @ Red Wing 1/19

      • #7 BOYS BASKETBALL @ JOHN MARSHALL
        • 75-64 Loss
        • Fall to 9-1
        • Packers trailed 38-30 at halftime
        • Gach brothers opened 2nd half on 10-0 run
          • Both Gach 3 pt., steal, Duoth Gach 3 pt., Both layup, Both steal, Duoth two-hand dunk
        • Rockets used 9-0 2nd half run to pull away
        • Duoth Gach: team high 23 points
        • Matthew Hurt (JM): 39 points, 11 rebounds
        • Next game: @ Owatonna 1/17

      • GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. JOHN MARSHALL
        • 78-52 Win
        • Improve to 6-6
          • 2nd win vs. Rochester team (0 last season)
        • Packers lead 37-31 at halftime
        • Colie Justice/Awenia Nywesh: team high 17 points each
        • Abby Lewis: 11 points  
        • Next game: vs. Owatonna 1/17 (KAUS game)

 

  • LYLE-PACELLI

 

      • BOYS BASKETBALL @ SCHAEFFER ACADEMY
        • 78-62 Loss
        • Drop to 5-5
        • Athletics trailed 35-31 at halftime
          • Outscored 43-31 in 2nd half
        • 4 LP players fouled out
        • Trinity Anderson: team high 14 points
        • Kamis Kuku: 11 points
        • Next game: @ Grand Meadow 1/19

      • #10 GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. SLEEPY EYE (@ HAYFIELD INVITATiONAL)
        • 63-37 Win
        • Improve to 10-2
        • Opened game on 24-2 run
        • Athletics lead 38-12 at halftime
        • Brooke Walter: team high 24 points
        • Kristie Fett: 21 points
        • Next game: @ Glenville-Emmons 1/16 @ 7:15 P.M.

 

  • BLOOMING PRAIRIE

 

      • BOYS BASKETBALL VS. KENYON-WANAMINGO 1/13
        • 80-64 Win
        • Improve to 5-4
        • Blossoms lead 40-27 at halftime
        • Jake Ressler: 22 points, 14 rebounds, 5 blocks
        • Gabe Hagen: 20 points, 13 rebounds

      • BOYS BASKETBALL VS. ALDEN-CONGER 1/14
        • 67-34 Win
        • Improve to 6-4
        • Blossoms lead 40-17 at halftime
        • Max Romeo: team high 20 points
        • Next game: vs. (Faribault) Bethlehem Academy 1/16 @ 7:15 p.m.

      • GIRLS BASKETBALL @ KENYON-WANAMINGO 1/13
        • 76-36 Loss
        • Fall to 5-6
        • Sam Wurst/Marissa Larson: team high 13 points, 7 rebounds each
        • FG: 13/46 (28%)
        • 3PT: 1/5 (20%)
        • FT: 9/14 (64%)

      • GIRLS BASKETBALL @ ALDEN-CONGER 1/14
        • 55-46 Win
        • Improve to 6-6
        • Opened up 11-1 lead

 

  • Blossoms trailed 27-22 at halftime

 

          • Outscored Knights 33-19 in 2nd half
        • Ayren Ingvalson/Sam Wurst: team high 12 points each
        • Wurst: 12 points, 8 rebounds
        • McKenna Hein: 8 points, 9 rebounds
        • FG: 20/56 (35%)
        • 3PT: 2/11 (18%)
        • FT: 13/19 (68%)
        • Next game: @ Grand Meadow 1/16 @ 7:30 p.m. (KAUS game)
          • Pregame at 7:00 p.m. on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com.
          • UPDATE: PPD (GRAND MEADOW CANCELLED GAME- WEATHER)

 

  • GRAND MEADOW

 

      • BOYS BASKETBALL VS. RANDOLPH
        • 55-44 Loss
        • Drop to 4-7
        • Larks trailed 24-23 at halftime
        • Max Jech: team high 15 points
        • Next game: @ Lanesboro 1/17

      • GIRLS BASKETBALL (7-5; 6-3 Section 1A-West) VS. BLOOMING PRAIRIE (6-6; 1-3 Section 1A-West) 1/16 @ 7:30 P.M.
        • Pregame at 7:00 p.m. on AM 1480 KAUS and myaustinminnesota.com.
        • Coming off 73-34 Loss @ Lyle-Pacelli 1/12
        • Blossoms coming off 55-46 Win vs. Alden-Conger 1/14
        • Last meeting: Blossoms won 36-35 in BP 12/3/15
        • UPDATE: PPD (GRAND MEADOW CANCELLED GAME- WEATHER)

 

  • SOUTHLAND

 

    • BOYS BASKETBALL @ WINONA/COTTER
      • 60-59 Win
      • Improve to 4-2
      • Next game: vs. Fillmore Central 1/17

    • GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. WINONA/COTTER
      • 61-35 Loss
      • Fall to 2-6
      • Rebels trailed 38-17 at halftime
      • McKendry Kennedy: team high 11 points
      • Next game: @ Fillmore Central 1/17