Prep Preview/Recap: 1/3/17

Get all of Thursday’s Mower County area prep results and a full weekend preview here.

 

  • AUSTIN

 

      • #7 BOYS BASKETBALL VS. ROCHESTER MAYO
        • 68-46 Win
        • Improve to 9-0
        • Packers lead 33-11 at halftime
          • Both teams scored 35 points in 2nd half
        • 10 players scored
        • Both Gach: team high 15 points
        • Next game: @ John Marshall 1/14 @ 7:30 p.m.
          • JM’s Matthew Hurt- 30.7 PPG (4th in state)

      • GIRLS BASKETBALL @ ROCHESTER MAYO
        • 65-47 Loss
        • Fall to 5-6
        • Spartans opened up 19-5 lead
        • Abby Lewis: team high 18 points
        • Colie Justice: 12 points
        • Next game: vs. John Marshall 1/14 @ 3:30 p.m.

      • BOYS HOCKEY VS. MANKATO EAST/LOYOLA
        • 9-7 Loss
        • Drop to 6-7
        • Cougars scored 5 goals in 2nd period, stretch of 7 of 8 goals in game
        • SHOTS
          • Austin- 26
          • ME/L- 41
        • Austin goals:
          • Kory Potach (1P- 3:08)
          • Jack Dankert (1P- 11:02)
          • Brayden Merritt (2P- 12:22)
          • AJ Mueller (PP) (3P- 4:43; A- Dankert)
          • Merritt (SH) (3P- 7:08; A- Potach)
          • Potach (3P- 9:49; A- Merritt, Bawek)
          • Potach (HAT TRICK) (3P- 15:10; A- Merritt, Bryar Flanders)
        • Bawek: 32 saves
        • Next game: vs. Red Wing 1/19

      • GIRLS HOCKEY @ MANKATO EAST/LOYOLA
        • 4-3 Loss
        • Fall to 4-13
        • SHOTS
          • Austin- 22
          • ME/L- 34
        • Austin goals:
          • Lily Holtz (PP) (1P- 16:45; A- Jordyn McCormack, Myia Hoium)
          • McCormack (2P- 16:48)
          • Claire Olson (3P- 2:00)
          • Faith Sayles: 30 saves
        • Next game: vs. Mankato West 1/14 @ 1:00 p.m.

 

  • BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING @ FARIBAULT
  • 96-85 Loss
  • Isaac Christopherson: 1st place, 100 AND 200-yard free

 

        • Ethan Thompson: 1st place, 500-yard free
        • Logan Kelly: 1st place, 100-yard breaststroke

 

  • Riley Norton: 1st place, diving
  • TEAM: 1st place, 4×200 AND 400-yard freestlye relay
  • LYLE PACELLI

 

      • #10 GIRLS BASKETBALL @ GRAND MEADOW
        • 73-34 Win
        • Improve to 9-2
        • Athletics lead 54-16 at halftime
        • Kristi Fett: 21 points, 13 rebounds
        • Abigail Bollingberg: career high 17 points
        • Next game: @ Sleepy Eye 1/14 @ 2:00 p.m. (@ Hayfield Invitational)

 

  • BOYS BASKETBALL (5-4; 4-4 Section 1A-West) @ SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (9-3; 7-2 Section 1A-West) 1/13 @ 7:15 P.M.
  • Coming off 52-28 Loss @ #4 Goodhue 1/9

 

          • Last game

 

  • Lions coming off 50-42 Loss vs. Postville (IA) 1/7 (@ Luther College, Mankato)

  • BLOOMING PRAIRIE
  • BOYS BASKETBALL (4-4; 0-1 Section 1A-West) VS. KENYON-WANAMINGO (0-10; 0-4 Section 1AA) 1/13 @ 7:15 P.M.
  • Coming off 71-46 Loss @ Maple River 1/6

 

          • Last game @ New Richland-H-E-G PPD
            • Will be made up 1/17

 

  • Knights  Coming off 60-41 Loss @ #4 Goodhue 1/6

  • GIRLS BASKETBALL (5-5; 1-3 Section 1A-West) @ KENYON-WANAMINGO (7-5; 5-1 Section 1AA) 1/13 @ 7:15 P.M.
  • Coming off 51-36 Win vs. Cleveland 1/7

 

          • Last game vs. New Richland-H-E-G
            • Will be made up 1/17

 

  • Knights coming off 49-27 Win @ Triton 1/10

  • GRAND MEADOW

 

      • BOYS BASKETBALL @ MABEL-CANTON
        • 53-49 Loss
        • Drop to 4-6
        • Connor King: 14 points, 15 rebounds
        • Colt Landers: 10 points
        • Next game: vs. Randolph (5-5; 3-2 Section 1A-West) 1/13 @ 7:15 p.m.
          • Game @ Houston will be made up 2/10

      • GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. #10 LYLE-PACELLI
        • 73-34 Loss
        • Fall to 7-5
        • Riley Queensland: 10 points
        • Jordyn Glynn: 8 points
        • Next game: vs. Blooming Prairie 1/16 (KAUS game)
          • Game @ Spring Grove will be made up 1/21

 

  • SOUTHLAND

 

    • BOYS BASKETBALL (3-2; 2-1 Section 1A-West) @ WINONA/COTTER (3-7; 1-6 Section 1AA) 1/13 @ 7:30 P.M.
      • Coming off 54-41 Loss vs. #4 Goodhue 1/7
        • Last game vs. La Crescent PPD
          • Will be made up 2/3
      • Ramblers 53-24 Loss vs. Rochester Lourdes 1/7

    • GIRLS BASKETBALL (2-5; 1-2 Section 1A-West) VS. WINONA/COTTER (6-8; 4-5 Section 1AA) 1/13 @ 7:30 P.M.
      • Coming off
        • 85-35 Loss vs. Hayfield 12/23/16 (@ Mayo Civic Center)
          • Hiawatha Valley League vs. Three Rivers Conference Showdown
          • Last game @ La Crescent PPD
            • Will be made up 2/13
      • Ramblers coming off 47-43 Loss vs. Rochester Lourdes 1/7