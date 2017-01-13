Prep Preview/Recap: 1/3/17

Get all of Thursday’s Mower County area prep results and a full weekend preview here.
- AUSTIN
- #7 BOYS BASKETBALL VS. ROCHESTER MAYO
- 68-46 Win
- Improve to 9-0
- Packers lead 33-11 at halftime
- Both teams scored 35 points in 2nd half
- 10 players scored
- Both Gach: team high 15 points
- Next game: @ John Marshall 1/14 @ 7:30 p.m.
- JM’s Matthew Hurt- 30.7 PPG (4th in state)
- GIRLS BASKETBALL @ ROCHESTER MAYO
- 65-47 Loss
- Fall to 5-6
- Spartans opened up 19-5 lead
- Abby Lewis: team high 18 points
- Colie Justice: 12 points
- Next game: vs. John Marshall 1/14 @ 3:30 p.m.
- BOYS HOCKEY VS. MANKATO EAST/LOYOLA
- 9-7 Loss
- Drop to 6-7
- Cougars scored 5 goals in 2nd period, stretch of 7 of 8 goals in game
- SHOTS
- Austin- 26
- ME/L- 41
- Austin goals:
- Kory Potach (1P- 3:08)
- Jack Dankert (1P- 11:02)
- Brayden Merritt (2P- 12:22)
- AJ Mueller (PP) (3P- 4:43; A- Dankert)
- Merritt (SH) (3P- 7:08; A- Potach)
- Potach (3P- 9:49; A- Merritt, Bawek)
- Potach (HAT TRICK) (3P- 15:10; A- Merritt, Bryar Flanders)
- Bawek: 32 saves
- Next game: vs. Red Wing 1/19
- GIRLS HOCKEY @ MANKATO EAST/LOYOLA
- 4-3 Loss
- Fall to 4-13
- SHOTS
- Austin- 22
- ME/L- 34
- Austin goals:
- Lily Holtz (PP) (1P- 16:45; A- Jordyn McCormack, Myia Hoium)
- McCormack (2P- 16:48)
- Claire Olson (3P- 2:00)
- Faith Sayles: 30 saves
- Next game: vs. Mankato West 1/14 @ 1:00 p.m.
- BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING @ FARIBAULT
- 96-85 Loss
- Isaac Christopherson: 1st place, 100 AND 200-yard free
- Ethan Thompson: 1st place, 500-yard free
- Logan Kelly: 1st place, 100-yard breaststroke
- Riley Norton: 1st place, diving
- TEAM: 1st place, 4×200 AND 400-yard freestlye relay
- LYLE PACELLI
- #10 GIRLS BASKETBALL @ GRAND MEADOW
- 73-34 Win
- Improve to 9-2
- Athletics lead 54-16 at halftime
- Kristi Fett: 21 points, 13 rebounds
- Abigail Bollingberg: career high 17 points
- Next game: @ Sleepy Eye 1/14 @ 2:00 p.m. (@ Hayfield Invitational)
- BOYS BASKETBALL (5-4; 4-4 Section 1A-West) @ SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (9-3; 7-2 Section 1A-West) 1/13 @ 7:15 P.M.
- Coming off 52-28 Loss @ #4 Goodhue 1/9
- Lions coming off 50-42 Loss vs. Postville (IA) 1/7 (@ Luther College, Mankato)
- BLOOMING PRAIRIE
- BOYS BASKETBALL (4-4; 0-1 Section 1A-West) VS. KENYON-WANAMINGO (0-10; 0-4 Section 1AA) 1/13 @ 7:15 P.M.
- Coming off 71-46 Loss @ Maple River 1/6
- Last game @ New Richland-H-E-G PPD
- Will be made up 1/17
- Knights Coming off 60-41 Loss @ #4 Goodhue 1/6
- GIRLS BASKETBALL (5-5; 1-3 Section 1A-West) @ KENYON-WANAMINGO (7-5; 5-1 Section 1AA) 1/13 @ 7:15 P.M.
- Coming off 51-36 Win vs. Cleveland 1/7
- Last game vs. New Richland-H-E-G
- Will be made up 1/17
- Knights coming off 49-27 Win @ Triton 1/10
- GRAND MEADOW
- BOYS BASKETBALL @ MABEL-CANTON
- 53-49 Loss
- Drop to 4-6
- Connor King: 14 points, 15 rebounds
- Colt Landers: 10 points
- Next game: vs. Randolph (5-5; 3-2 Section 1A-West) 1/13 @ 7:15 p.m.
- Game @ Houston will be made up 2/10
- GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. #10 LYLE-PACELLI
- 73-34 Loss
- Fall to 7-5
- Riley Queensland: 10 points
- Jordyn Glynn: 8 points
- Next game: vs. Blooming Prairie 1/16 (KAUS game)
- Game @ Spring Grove will be made up 1/21
- SOUTHLAND
- BOYS BASKETBALL (3-2; 2-1 Section 1A-West) @ WINONA/COTTER (3-7; 1-6 Section 1AA) 1/13 @ 7:30 P.M.
- Coming off 54-41 Loss vs. #4 Goodhue 1/7
- Last game vs. La Crescent PPD
- Will be made up 2/3
- Ramblers 53-24 Loss vs. Rochester Lourdes 1/7
- GIRLS BASKETBALL (2-5; 1-2 Section 1A-West) VS. WINONA/COTTER (6-8; 4-5 Section 1AA) 1/13 @ 7:30 P.M.
- 85-35 Loss vs. Hayfield 12/23/16 (@ Mayo Civic Center)
- Hiawatha Valley League vs. Three Rivers Conference Showdown
- Last game @ La Crescent PPD
- Will be made up 2/13
- Ramblers coming off 47-43 Loss vs. Rochester Lourdes 1/7
