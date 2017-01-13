Blue Earth man in custody after being discovered sleeping in an Austin woman’s car

A Blue Earth man is in custody at the Mower County jail after he was discovered sleeping in an Austin woman’s car early Friday morning.

Austin Police responded to a burglary call Friday morning at 5:38 a.m. on the 2000 block of 4th Avenue Southeast. The victim stated to authorities that she went out to her garage and discovered a man, later identified as 22-year old Jake Okland sleeping in her car. She went on to state that she went back into her house to call authorities and provided them with a description of Okland, who was later located on foot at the intersection of 20th Street and 1st Avenue Southeast.

Chief of Police Brian Krueger stated that Okland was later found to have two cell phones, one of which was identified by the victim as hers and which had been left in her vehicle.

They also found a knife and a pair of scissors with the tip broken. Chief Krueger noted that the tip was found in the ignition of the woman’s vehicle.

Okland was transported to the Mower County jail, where he is facing charges of trespassing, damage to property, giving a peace officer a false name, attempted motor vehicle theft and 3rd degree burglary.