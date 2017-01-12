Prep Preview: 1/12/16

The normal schedule returns after Tuesday’s postponed games. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.
- AUSTIN
- #7 BOYS BASKETBALL (8-0; 5-0 Section 1AAA) VS. ROCHESTER MAYO (2-7; 0-4 Section 1AAA) 1/12 @ 7:30 P.M.
- Coming off 68-60 Win vs. Northfield 1/6
- Last game @ Mankato East (1/10) PPD
- Will be made up 2/17
- Spartans coming off 79-66 Loss @ Owatonna 1/6
- GIRLS BASKETBALL (5-5; 3-4 Section 1AAA) @ MAYO (6-4; 1-3 Section 1AAA) 1/12 @ 7:30 P.M.
- Coming off 57-56 Loss @ #8 Northfield 1/6
- Last game vs. Mankato East (1/10) PPD
- Will be made up 2/17
- Spartans coming off 56-38 Loss vs. Farmington 1/7
- BOYS HOCKEY (6-6; 5-2 Section 1A) VS. MANKATO EAST/LOYOLA (7-4-3; 3-1-1 Section 1A) 1/12 @ 7:15 P.M.
- Coming off 7-1 Win @ Winona 1/7
- Cougars coming off 7-2 Loss @ St. Louis Park 1/7
- Last game @ Albert Lea (1/10) PPD
- GIRLS HOCKEY (4-12; 3-5 Section 1A) @ MANKATO EAST/LOYOLA (8-5-1; 2-0 Section 1A) 1/12 @ 7:30 P.M.
- Coming off 9-2 Win vs. Winona 1/7
- Cougars coming off 2-2/OT Tie vs. New Ulm 1/5
- Last game vs. Owatonna (1/10) PPD
- LYLE-PACELLI
- #10 GIRLS BASKETBALL (8-2; 7-1 Section 1A-West) @ GRAND MEADOW (7-4; 6-2 Section 1A-West) 1/12 @ 7:15 P.M.
- Coming off 54-49/OT Loss @ #3 Goodhue 1/7
- Larks coming off 52-31 Win @ Lanesboro (W7) 1/6
- GRAND MEADOW
- BOYS BASKETBALL (4-5; 3-5 Section 1A-West) @ MABEL-CANTON (4-9; 3-7 Section 1A-East) 1/12 @ 7:30
- Coming off 61-40 Win @ Lyle-Pacelli 1/7
- Last game vs. Houston (1/10) PPD
- Will be made up 1/23
- Cougars coming off 64-46 Loss @ Schaeffer Academy (L7) 1/6
- GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. #10 LYLE-PACELLI 1/12 @ 7:15 P.M.
- Coming off 52-31 Win @ Lanesboro (W7) 1/6
- Last game @ Spring Grove (1/10) PPD
- Will be made up 1/21