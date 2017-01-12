One dead after officer involved shooting in Austin Wednesday

A man is dead after a domestic disturbance led to an officer involved shooting in Austin Wednesday afternoon.

Chief of Police Brian Krueger reported that two Austin Police Department officers and two deputies from the Mower County Sheriff’s Department responded to a 9-1-1 call about a domestic disturbance at approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in the 1000 block of 8th Avenue Southwest.

During the encounter, an officer discharged his service weapon. Chief Krueger stated that an adult male was injured and taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin and later transported by helicopter to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester where he died.

An officer injured during the incident was also taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin, treated for non-life threatening injuries and released. Krueger noted that the officer who was injured was the same one who discharged his weapon, and he has been placed on paid administrative leave, as per standard department procedure.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminial Apprehension has been called in to investigate and will provide additional information once the initial round of interviews with incident participants and witnesses is complete.

The man who died will be identified once the Mayo Clinic completes a preliminary autopsy, including formal identification and family notification has taken place.