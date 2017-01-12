Officer involved shooting takes place in an Austin home Wednesday afternoon

An Austin police officer fired his or her weapon in an incident on the 1000 block of Eighth Avenue Southwest in Austin Wednesday afternoon, and an officer on the scene stated that at least one person was being taken to Mayo Clinic Health System of Austin.

The officer went on to state that there is currently no danger to public.

Authorities blocked off the street and surrounded the residence with police tape late Wednesday afternoon and at least one person was taken to the hospital for medical attention at around 4:20 p.m.

The Austin Police Department, the Mower County Sheriff’s Department and Gold Cross Ambulance were on the scene.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension arrived on the scene late last night, as the state agency is tasked with taking over an investigation in the event of an officer-involved shooting.

More details pertaining to the incident are expected to be released today.