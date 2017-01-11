Mower County Sheriff’s Deputy injured in accident Tuesday afternoon

Interstate 90 was the scene of multiple accidents Tuesday amidst blowing snow and white-out conditions, including one that injured a Mower County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Sheriff Terese Amazi stated that 59-year old Deputy Sheriff James Lamecker was eastbound in his squad car on I-90 near the Dexter exit directing traffic in the whiteout conditions after two jackknifed semis had caused a backlog of vehicles when a semi traveling at approximately 35 miles per hour struck the rear of his squad car with a glancing blow, spinning the vehicle around.

Amazi went on to state that Lamecker, who was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the collision was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin, where he was treated and released with bumps and bruises.

She went on to note that the squad car was totaled, and that Mower County Sheriff’s Deputies, MN/DOT, the Minnesota State Patrol and fire departments from Grand Meadow and Dexter were on the scene diverting traffic or responding to the incidents.