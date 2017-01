With a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for our listening area until 6 p.m. this evening, some cancellations and postponements to report on for today…

-Grand Meadow Schools closed

-Hayfield Community Schools 2 hours late, SACC is open

-LeRoy Ostrander Schools closed

-Lyle Public Schools closed

-Southland Public Schools closed

-Glenville/Emmons Schools closed

-Kingsland Public Schools closed, SACC is open

-The LeRoy Community Dinner for today is cancelled

-Fillmore County D.A.C. is closed