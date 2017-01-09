Three suspects from June 2016 drug bust in Austin pleading guilty

Three suspects arrested in a drug bust in Austin in June of 2016 are now pleading guilty in Mower County District Court.

29-year old Stephanie Lynn Behrends of Albert Lea, 32-year old Tangella Patrice Jones, 21-year old Brianna Constance Kay Ober, 37-year old Ernest Pitchford, 26-year old Carolyn Michelle Molhusen and 25-year old Amy Beth Wagner, all from Austin were taken into custody on June 16 after law enforcement searches allegedly discovered 80 grams of crack cocaine and 30 grams of heroin.

Jones is pleading guilty to a charge of 3rd degree sale of a narcotic. No sentencing date has been set. Behrends will be sentenced April 13 on a charge of 3rd degree drug possession and Ober will be sentenced March 3 on a charge of 3rd degree drug possession.

The other three defendants in the case are scheduled to stand trial on January 30.