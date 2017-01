Prep Recap: 1/9/17

Get all of the weekend’s prep results and notes here. There will be more filled-in details throughout the day.



AUSTIN

BOYS HOCKEY @ WINONA 7-1 Win Improve to 6-6 SHOTS: Austin- 45 Winona- 12 Austin goals: Bryar Flanders (1P- 9:31; A- Kory Potach); (2P- Kaleb Ree (2P- 7:21) Flanders (PP) (2P- 10:45; A- Potach, Nate Murphy) Dylan Svoboda (2P- 11:51) Svoboda (3P- 0:47; A- Jack Dankert) Svoboda (PP) (3P- 9:49; A- Jack Dankert Potach (PP) (3P- 10:42; A- Flanders, Brayden Merritt) Noah Bawek: 11 saves Next game: vs. Mankato East/Loyola 1/12





GIRLS HOCKEY VS. WINONA 9-2 Win Improve to 4-12 SHOTS: Austin- 45 Winona- 12 Austin goals: Jaiden Schuster (1P- 2:36; A- Jordyn McCormick, Claire Olson) Sam Grunewald (1P- 12:13; A- Myia Hoium) Hoium (1P- 15:00; A- Olson) Olson (1P- 16:38; A- Hoium, Schuster) Lily Holtz (2P- 10:30 AND 13:49) McCormick (3P- 4:52; A- Olson) McCormick (3P- 10:30; A- Schuster) McMasters (3P- 14:44) Faith Sayles: 20 saves Next game: vs. Mankato East/Loyola 1/12





#7 BOYS BASKETBALL VS. NORTHFIELD 68-60 Win Improve to 8-0 1ST HALF FG: 13/27 (48.15%) 3PT: 7/14 (50%) FT: 1-2 (50%) 2ND HALF FG: 11/25 (44%) 3PT: 5/13 (38.46%) FT: 8/10 (80%) TOTAL FG: 24/52 (46.15%) 3PT: 12/27 (44.44%) FT: 9/12 (75%) Duoth Gach: 19 points Oman Oman: 15 points (10 in 2nd half) Both Gach: 13 points Next game: @ Mankato East 1/10





GIRLS BASKETBALL @ #8 NORTHFIELD 57-56 Loss Fall to 5-5 Raiders opened game on 23-7 run, lead 32-23 at halftime Northfield’s Grace Touchette hit GW buzzer beater 3 Colie Justice: team high 16 points Next game: vs. Mankato East 1/10





BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING @ 8-TEAM PACKER INVITATIONAL TEAM: 6th place, 203 points Isaac Christopherson: 4th place, 200-yard free 4th place, 100-yard free Riley Norton: 3rd place, diving Ethan Thompson: 6th place, 500-yard free TEAM: 4th place, 4×400-yard relay



LYLE-PACELLI

BOYS BASKETBALL VS. GRAND MEADOW 1/6 61-40 Loss Fall to 4-3 S





BOYS BASKETBALL VS. CENTRAL (ELKADER, IA) 1/7 (@ Bethany Luther College, Mankato 67-33 Win Improve to 5-3 S



Next game: @ Goodhue 1/9 @ 7:15 p.m.

#10 GIRLS BASKETBALL @ #3 GOODHUE 54-49/OT Loss Fall to 8-2 Athletics trailed 17-16 at halftime Lexi Lodermeier made Wildcats first FG 7 minutes in Bethany Strouf: 15 points Brooke Walter: 13 points Next game: @ Grand Meadow 1/12



BLOOMING PRAIRIE

BOYS BASKETBALL @ MAPLE RIVER 71-46 Loss Fall to 4-4 Next game: @ New Richland-H-E-G 1/10





GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. MAPLE RIVER 49-40 Loss Drop to 4-5





GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. CLEVELAND 51-36 Win Improve to 5-5 Next game: vs. New Richland-H-E-G 1/10



GRAND MEADOW

BOYS BASKETBALL @ LYLE-PACELLI 61-40 Win Improve to 4-5 Next game: vs. Houston 12/10





GIRLS BASKETBALL @ LANESBORO 52-31 Win Improve to 7-4 (W7) Next game: @ Spring Grove 1/10



SOUTHLAND